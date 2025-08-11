BURRAPAY SOLIDIFIES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN COMPLIANT CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTIONS WITH U.S. PATENTS

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry.

Company Granted Exclusive Rights Over AML-Compliant Use of Operator Controlled Digital Currency Wallets in Regulated Gaming and Sports Book Operations

Obtaining these patents positions BurraPay at the forefront of enabling cryptocurrency payment options for both players and regulated gaming operators across the United States.” — Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced the issuance of two granted patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering the use of digital currency in gaming systems.

The patents, entitled “Digital Currency in a Gaming System” (US Patents 10,559,166 and 11,302,145, both with a priority date from April 2016) grant BurraPay exclusive rights over the regulatory compliant use of operator controlled digital currency wallets across both land-based and online casinos, including sportsbook operations. They enable BurraPay to offer a cryptocurrency payment solution to licensed gaming operators and players that addresses the AML/CTF/KYT/KYC requirements of financial and gaming regulators, while creating a seamless user-friendly payment platform that can be used with any player cryptocurrency storage solution, wallet, or exchange.

“Our mission at BurraPay is to deliver secure, transparent, and regulator-trusted crypto payment solutions to licensed casino and sportsbook operators worldwide,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay. “Obtaining these patents positions BurraPay at the forefront of enabling cryptocurrency payment options for both players and regulated gaming operators across the United States.”

The BurraPay platform is built from the ground up to support the evolving compliance requirements of real-money gaming. It bridges the gap between digital asset innovation and financial compliance, offering gaming operators and regulators a secure, transparent, and jurisdiction-specific solution for cryptocurrency transactions. The platform includes advanced identity verification, AML/KYC compliance, and fully auditable transaction flows—ensuring operators and regulators can trust every transaction.

BurraPay has additional patent applications pending in the USA, Europe, and Australia.

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sportsbook markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.





Legal Disclaimer:

