Ancient Terror Rises in Andrew Chiaramonte’s Young & Cursed, a Chilling Thriller Streaming Oct 2025 on Major Platforms
Writer/Director Andrew Chiaramonte unleashes ancient terror in Young & Cursed, streaming October 2025, on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Apple+, Google Play & more
Breaking from tradition, the film turns the classic demon possession story inward, setting up a relentless tug-of-war between good and evil blending supernatural terror with raw human vulnerability.
Chiaramonte Films, Inc. has just released a gripping new trailer #2 on YouTube at https://youtu.be/zu0n4WmPI1s, as a follow up to its release of trailer #1 which has garnered over 100,000 views. The film streams October 2, 2025, on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, concurrent with its world-wide release.
Follow @YoungCursed and visit youngandcursed.com for exclusive updates.
Brent Nicholson
ReportWire.org
+1 310-910-1002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.