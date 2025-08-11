Ancient Terror Rises in Andrew Chiaramonte’s Young & Cursed, a Chilling Thriller Streaming Oct 2025 on Major Platforms

Young & Cursed Coming October 2025

Writer/Director Andrew Chiaramonte unleashes ancient terror in Young & Cursed, streaming October 2025, on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Apple+, Google Play & more

With Young & Cursed, I aimed to tap into primal fear - an ancient evil exploiting human fragility and forcing us to face who we are without free will.” — Andrew Chiaramonte, Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international award-winning film, Young & Cursed , traps five young strangers in a remote cabin under the control of a young woman possessed by a biblical demon. As her grip tightens, paranoia shreds alliances, and the group must face their deepest fears as the relentless countdown could mean the end of their innocence.Breaking from tradition, the film turns the classic demon possession story inward, setting up a relentless tug-of-war between good and evil blending supernatural terror with raw human vulnerability. Chiaramonte Films, Inc. has just released a gripping new trailer #2 on YouTube at https://youtu.be/zu0n4WmPI1s , as a follow up to its release of trailer #1 which has garnered over 100,000 views. The film streams October 2, 2025, on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home, concurrent with its world-wide release.Follow @YoungCursed and visit youngandcursed.com for exclusive updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.