Saniflow Corp. Launches Fully Automated Behind-the-Mirror Hand Washing and Drying System for Public Restrooms

Saniflow unveils a sleek, touchless behind-the-mirror system combining soap, water, and drying for cleaner, safer, and more efficient restrooms.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leader in innovative commercial restroom solutions, is proud to introduce its fully automated behind-the-mirror hand washing and drying system, a product that combines cutting-edge hygiene technology with modern, minimalist design. This all-in-one solution integrates a high-speed hand dryer, sensor-activated water faucet, and automatic soap dispenser into a sleek, lockable mirror cabinet, offering architects, installers, facility managers, and users a smarter, more efficient approach to public restroom design.

In today’s public restroom planning, innovation goes beyond aesthetics—it transforms the user experience. One of the most prominent trends is the integration of all functional elements, such as hand dryers, water faucets, soap dispensers, and paper dispensers, behind the mirror. This design approach delivers cleaner, uncluttered, and more visually spacious environments while optimizing functionality and hygiene. With all components concealed from view, the restroom appears organized and modern, and users simply place their hands at the designated areas on the mirror to activate each function automatically, without any physical contact.

For architects and designers, the behind-the-mirror concept offers unmatched creative freedom. By eliminating visible fixtures from walls and countertops, restrooms achieve a minimalist aesthetic, brighter and more open spaces, and an elevated user experience. The mirror acts as an invisible layer that hides technology without compromising performance, allowing for an elegant balance between form and function.

Contractors and installers also benefit from the simplicity of this solution. Cabinets can be purchased pre-equipped with all integrated components or with modular equipment that fits easily into any existing structure. This streamlines installation, reduces labor, and significantly lowers construction costs, making it an efficient choice for both new builds and retrofits.

For facility managers, the operational advantages are substantial. The system’s automatic, low-consumption components reduce water, energy, and soap usage, while keeping the entire hand washing and drying process at the washbasin eliminates messy splashes and reduces cleaning requirements. Maintenance is simplified through easy mirror access to all components, making refills and adjustments quick and hassle-free. These features work together to lower operating costs and improve long-term efficiency.

From the user’s perspective, the behind-the-mirror hand washing system delivers maximum hygiene, comfort, and safety. With no physical contact required, the risk of cross-contamination is minimized, and the intuitive design allows users to wash, soap, and dry their hands in one seamless motion. Infrared sensors ensure a responsive, effortless experience, making the process not only more hygienic but also more convenient.

Saniflow’s new system reflects the growing demand for public restrooms that are minimalist, modern, functional, and hygienic. It is easy to install, simple to maintain, and designed to offer tangible benefits for every stakeholder involved in restroom operations. High-traffic environments such as airports, hotels, universities, hospitals, corporate offices, and cultural venues can now achieve a balance of style, hygiene, and sustainability with one integrated solution.

The fully automated behind-the-mirror hand washing and drying system is now available through Saniflow Corp.’s authorized distributor network across North America. To learn more about this innovative product and how it can enhance restroom design and efficiency, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

