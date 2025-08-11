Submit Release
QAD | Redzone Appoints Roy Arguelles as President of Supply Chain Solutions to Strengthen Growth and Market Expansion

Veteran sales leader brings over two decades of strategic and customer-focused leadership to build on the success of QAD | Redzone's Supply Chain Solution suite

I’m honored to take on this new role and energized by the opportunity to lead a team committed to transforming supply chains around the world.”
— Roy Arguelles, President of Supply Chain Solutions
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Roy Arguelles as President of Supply Chain Solutions. Arguelles will build on his past successes at QAD and leverage his unique blend of customer experience and supply chain expertise to drive real company growth and meaningful customer outcomes.

With over 20 years of experience in global supply chain and customer-experience solutions, Arguelles is well-positioned to shape product direction and lead QAD | Redzone’s next phase of growth and transformation. Since joining QAD in 2022, he has led the company’s global supply chain sales team—transforming supply chains into agile engines that prioritize customer experience and fuel growth and differentiation.

“I am extremely pleased to appoint Roy Arguelles as President of Supply Chain Solutions at QAD,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD. “With his proven leadership in customer‑centric sales, supply chain transformation and brand engagement, Roy is the ideal leader to accelerate our growth. His ability to reimagine supply chains as agile, strategic drivers of differentiation will help us redefine value for our customers globally.”

“I’m honored to take on this new role and energized by the opportunity to lead a team committed to transforming supply chains around the world,” said Roy Arguelles, President of Supply Chain Solutions. “In the near term, my focus is on empowering our sales organization with customer‑first strategies, operational excellence, and forward‑thinking analytics to deliver immediate value. Long term, I aim to scale our supply chain solutions into the global benchmark for innovation.”

About QAD | Redzone
QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD’s cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be - by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

