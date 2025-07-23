QAD Appoints Ken Fisher as President of Redzone to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Ken Fisher

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher’s leadership will expand Redzone ’s impact on manufacturing globally, advancing innovation and its mission to transform the industry by empowering the frontlines QAD Inc. , the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Ken Fisher as President of Redzone. In this new leadership role, Fisher will steer the company’s next era of market expansion, product innovation and operational excellence.With 20 years of experience in manufacturing operations and technology leadership, Fisher is well-positioned to lead Redzone’s next phase of growth. Since joining in 2016 as a Continuous Improvement Coach, he progressed to SVP of Product, Marketing and Solutions—driving both current product enhancements and pioneering new innovations to elevate plant performance.“As President of Redzone, Ken will spearhead QAD’s vision to bring Redzone to new manufacturing verticals and geographies—and accelerate product roadmaps to maintain Redzone’s position as the #1 connected workforce solution,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD. “His deep understanding of manufacturing positions Redzone to help solve our customers' challenges at scale.”Under Fisher’s leadership, Redzone teams have helped 1,500+ plants achieve average productivity gains of 26% within 90 days—and savings of up to $1.4 million annually per plant. His strategic influence was pivotal in Redzone’s recognition as a Front Runner in LNS Research’s Connected Frontline Workforce Applications Matrix, praised for rapid market expansion and product innovation.With product launches like Champion AI—Redzone under Fisher’s guidance continues integrating advanced, Agentic AI into its platform. These tools deliver predictive analytics, operational recommendations, and carry out tasks on behalf of the frontlines so they can focus on improving the process."I’m thrilled to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Redzone,” said Ken Fisher, President of Redzone. “From day one, our focus has been on solving real problems for real people on the plant floor. My near-term goal is to deepen our customer impact by accelerating innovation across our software products and coaching programs. Long term, I’m committed to expanding our reach globally and ensuring Redzone remains the go-to partner for operational excellence."About QAD | RedzoneRedzone from QAD is the #1 Connected Workforce Solution for manufacturing teams. Built for the frontline, Redzone helps factories achieve breakthrough productivity through real-time data visualization, plant-wide collaboration, digital workflows, compliance tools, and AI-powered insights. Learn more at www.rzsoftware.com and www.qad.com ContactsCaleb FinchPublic Relations805-566-6100publicrelations@qad.comBeth HespeAnalyst Relations805-566-6100industryanalyst@qad.com

