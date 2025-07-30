Manufacturing Frontline Empowerment Drives 26% Productivity Leap Across 1,500 Factories

50 Million Production Runs Validate the Link Between Frontline Empowerment, Continuous Improvement, and Factory Performance

Productivity gains aren’t just about automation – they come from empowering the people closest to the process.” — Ken Fisher, President at Redzone

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redzone , the #1 Connected Workforce Solution for manufacturers, has published its sixth biennial Productivity Benchmark Report , delivering its most comprehensive data analysis to date on how structured continuous improvement (CI) and frontline engagement drive measurable productivity gains.Drawing on insights from more than 1,500 factories, 491,000 frontline workers, and 50 million production runs, the report reveals that manufacturers using Redzone experienced an average 12-point increase in Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), equivalent to a 26% productivity boost within just 90 days.“This report proves what many manufacturers are learning firsthand,” said Ken Fisher, President at Redzone. “Productivity gains aren’t just about automation – they come from empowering the people closest to the process.”Key FindingsFactories using Redzone boosted productivity by an average of 26.4% in just 90 days due to improvements across these four areas:⦁ +12-Point OEE Increase from a 47% Baseline: The average OEE improved from 47% to 59% across participating factories in just 90 days.⦁ Fewer Defects, Higher First-Pass Yield: Companies using Redzone’s Compliance module ran Kaizen events that significantly reduced overfill and rework – delivering average annualized savings of $234K to $351K per factory.⦁ Higher Throughput with Fewer Labor Hours: Labor savings ranged from $679K in small factories to over $3.2M in large enterprises, driven by improved uptime, reduced overtime, and better crew utilization.⦁ Sustained Results Over Time: Productivity gains increased with continued Redzone use. After 1,000 days, factories saw average OEE climb to +24 points – compounding the value of early gains.Broader Business ImpactBeyond the production floor, Redzone is helping manufacturers build stronger, more engaged teams and more resilient operations.⦁ 81% Increase in Employee Engagement: Frontline teams became more connected, confident, and aligned with daily objectives. Real-time visibility, digital recognition, and shared goals transformed plant culture.⦁ 35% Reduction in Turnover: With greater ownership and visibility into their impact, frontline workers were more likely to stay. Factories using Redzone saw a 35% drop in turnover versus the industry average.MethodologyThe 2025 Redzone Productivity Benchmark Report is based on data from 1,500 manufacturing plants that completed Redzone’s standardized 90-day deployment program between 2013 and 2024. Each factory implemented a common rollout model combining real-time OEE tracking, CI coaching and leadership support, and digital collaboration tools embedded into shift routines.All OEE data was captured through automated systems, validated by plant leadership, and analyzed alongside Redzone’s CI maturity assessments. The report draws from over 50 million production runs and 35 million shifts, providing a consistent, comparable snapshot of productivity improvements across factory sizes, industries, and geographies. Click here to download the full 2025 Productivity Benchmark Report.About RedzoneAs the #1 connected workforce solution in manufacturing, Redzone enables frontline teams to contribute their full potential, elevating the frontline with new technology to achieve company goals around productivity and throughput. Today, hundreds of thousands of frontline workers are valued, celebrated, and working with purpose, creating stronger communities inside and outside their plants. With customers both big and small, Redzone is helping more than 1,500 plants worldwide achieve remarkable productivity gains in just 90 days. For more information, visit rzsoftware.com.ContactsQAD | RedzoneCaleb FinchPublic Relations805-566-6100publicrelations@qad.comBeth HespeAnalyst Relations609-709-3769industryanalyst@qad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

