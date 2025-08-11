ViaPath Technologies Unveils SAFESuite™: A Next-Gen Correctional Technology Solution

ViaPath Technologies launches SAFESuite™, an advanced correctional tech solution enhancing safety and efficiency with AI, real-time analytics, and biometrics.

The investments we have made in network security are unmatched and have been critical to our success.” — Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies is excited to announce the launch of SAFESuite™, an innovative suite of correctional technology solutions specifically designed for high-risk environments. At its core is a proprietary Mobile Device Management system designed to enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency within correctional facilities.

“SAFESuite is more than just a platform; it’s a commitment to providing peace of mind in the correctional environment,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “Our advanced capabilities, including real-time data analytics and AI integration, empower organizations to make informed decisions that ensure the safety of both staff and incarcerated individuals.”

Built on the company’s secure network, SAFESuite combines real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced biometrics for a comprehensive approach to correctional management. Facilities and their staff can utilize dashboards to monitor tablet usage, gain insights into engagement with content, and identify emerging security risks.

“The investments we have made in the security of the network are unmatched and have been critical to our success,” Alderson said. “SAFESuite takes that even further by incorporating AI, enhancing accessibility, and providing analytics that not only help facilities operate better but also assist incarcerated individuals in staying on track.”

The system is equipped with tamper alerts and device location tracking to help ensure safety within facilities. Moreover, the incorporation of AI tools enhances communication management; for example, messages processed through the system can be automatically flagged for any concerning content, enabling faster interventions when needed. The SAFESuite ecosystem features a tailored operating system that integrates seamlessly with existing systems, providing enhanced security by eliminating unauthorized access and reducing reliance on third-party services.

With over a million global users and more than $100 million invested in research and development, ViaPath Technologies has established itself as a leader in the correctional technology sector. The launch of SAFESuite reaffirms our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and creating safer environments in correctional facilities.

For more information on SAFESuite and its potential to transform correctional operations, please visit www.viapath.com/safe-suite/.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

