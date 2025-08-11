Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Returns to Fort Worth for Soul Country Rodeo Weekend

BPIR Fort Worth, TX Bronc Rider BPIR 41st logo Valeria Howard Cunningham President & CEO of the BPIR Powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer Soul Country Music Star logo

Final Texas Connection Buckle Series Stop in Partnership with PBR August 16, 2025 at Cowtown Coliseum

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 41st Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only African American touring rodeo association, is headed back to Fort Worth for an unforgettable Soul Country Rodeo Weekend on August 15 and 16, 2025.

The BPIR and Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) are thrilled to join forces for the highly anticipated Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, kicking off on Friday, August 15 at 8:00 PM with the SCMS Fort Worth Regional Finals at the Club Ritzy, located at 1201 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76103.

The high-energy, live concert-style competition will spotlight rising Black country artists as they battle for the coveted Fort Worth regional title. The winner will advance to the SCMS National finals in Los Angeles on October 26, where they will compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and major career opportunities. The night wraps up with the signature Boots on the Ground after-party.

On Saturday, August 16, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo returns to Cowtown Coliseum for the final showdown of its unforgettable Texas Connection Buckle Series, presented in partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders), where heritage rides high and history comes alive at the greatest show on dirt.

Audiences are invited to experience two dynamic performances at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM, each showcasing elite Black cowboys and cowgirls in a thrilling display of rodeo sport, cultural pride, and community unity. Fans can expect thrilling competitions in bull riding, steer wrestling, ladies and Junior barrel racing, ladies and Junior Breakaway, team roping, Pee-Wee Barrel Racing and more, alongside special appearances from rising stars and rodeo legends.

“The August Fort Worth Rodeo marks the final stop in our four-part series here, and what a journey it’s been,” said Valeria Cunningham, BPIR CEO & President. “The community has shown up for us every time, embracing the history, culture, and unmatched talent of our Black cowboys and cowgirls. Fort Worth has truly become a place where our legacy and our skills are celebrated.”

This Fort Worth stop is the final BPIR rodeo of the 2025 season before the BPIR National Rodeo Finals, September 19–20 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. There, the nation’s top 10 Black cowboys and cowgirls will compete for championship titles and a place in rodeo history.

The inspiring story of BPIRs legendary founder, Lu Vason, is now available in the newly released biography, Under the Western Skies: Lu Vason – From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer. This powerful tribute chronicles Lu’s journey, legacy and the creation of the iconic Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and is available now in hardcover, softcover, and digital formats via Amazon, Kindle, the BPIR Swag Hub, and at all BPIR events.

Get your rodeo tickets now at www.billpickettrodeo.com | www.cowtowncoliseum.com. For Soul Country Music Star tickets go to www.soulcountrymusic.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders): PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR

Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network, The CW Network, Fox Nation, and Paramount+. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS): The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew president of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists, and providing a platform for talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where contestants compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and the chance to become the next Soul Country Music™ Star.

