The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and SP5DER Present The Sweet Tooth Charity & Fashion Rodeo in Houston, Texas

An Innovative Charity, Fashion, and Rodeo Event Taking Place at Monumental Plaza Garibaldi

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) continues its mission to celebrate and honor the rich legacy of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls and their profound contributions to the American West.

In partnership with SP5DER, BPIR is proud to present The Sweet Tooth Rodeo, an innovative charity, fashion, and rodeo event taking place at Monumental Plaza Garibaldi, 13700 Karalis Rd., Houston, TX 77047. With this special event, SP5DER will donate all proceeds to the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF), helping the foundation expand its impact through rodeo grants, scholarships, and the preservation of BPIR’s traveling museum and other community-centered initiatives.

“The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has spent 41 years celebrating the legacy of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls, and we are thrilled to partner with SP5DER for The Sweet Tooth Rodeo. This event is a unique opportunity to honor our heritage, showcase incredible talent, and give back to the community that has supported us for decades. We are proud of this partnership as it is something new and different for us, our contestants, and ultimately will help provide funds for our non-profit foundation, allowing BPIR to continue to have an impact within our communities,” said Valeria Cunningham, President and CEO of BPIR and BPIR Foundation.

This first-of-its-kind event transforms the rodeo arena into an immersive SP5DER universe, merging rodeo tradition with fashion-forward innovation. Guests will experience custom concession stands, exclusive merchandise booths, and a SP5DER ready-to-wear pop-up store, alongside the thrilling Sweet Tooth Rodeo. Attendees will gain early access to SP5DER runway pieces ahead of their online release, in addition to event-exclusive sweatsuits, tees, and accessories.

A dedicated VIP lounge will elevate the evening with a curated hospitality experience in collaboration with culinary leaders, reflecting SP5DER’s commitment to community, creativity, and cultural celebration.

"The Sweet Tooth Rodeo is more than an event—it is a cultural milestone. At SP5DER, we’ve built our name on pushing the boundaries of fashion and community, and this collaboration with BPIR allows us to do something truly transformative: celebrate the legacy of Black cowboy culture while reimagining tradition through the SP5DER lens. By merging the raw spirit of rodeo grit with the energy of streetwear, we are creating a once in a lifetime experience that honors history, ignites imagination, and solidifies SP5DER’s place as a thought leader and pioneer for the next generation.” ~ SP5DER

Crown Royal is the official Whiskey Partner, joining proud sponsors SP5DER and Cash App. Together, they’re bringing fans an elevated experience both inside and outside the arena. With Cash App Pay, guests can enjoy a fast, seamless checkout experience using their Cash App balance—whether shopping in person or online. Simply scan a QR code or tap Cash App Pay at checkout to spend less time at the register and more time enjoying the rodeo.

Through this collaboration, BPIR and SP5DER celebrate the enduring contributions of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls to rodeo culture, history, and style, while also creating new opportunities for future generations to thrive.

Get your tickets today at sweettoothrodeo.com

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo.

Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About SP5DER: SP5DER founded in 2019 and is a lifestyle and fashion brand based out of Los Angeles by way of Atlanta. The brand is a visual commentary on the pulse of the South. SP5DER is known for its immersive experiences, innovative designs from a luxury perspective with a punk spirit, and dedication to community impact.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF): The Bill Pickett

Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy

of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through

educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the

Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond

the rodeo arena.



