Soul Country Music Festival & Soul Country Music Star National Finals October 26 at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS) Season 2 National Finals are headed to Los Angeles for a spectacular celebration of culture, community, and soul country music. On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the Soul Country Music Festival & SCMS National Finals will take over the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, with festivities running from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on the museum lawn at 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027. The highly anticipated SCMS Season 2 finale kicks off at 4:00 PM in partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Association and LA’s KJLH Radio Free 102.3.

The SCMS finale will feature the nation’s top Black country artists, who have battled their way through regional competitions to earn their place in Hollywood: Katrice Feild (Memphis), Ghuan Featherstone (Los Angeles), Nathaniel Dansby (Atlanta), Redd Faye (Fort Worth), Everett Stora (Washington, DC/Maryland) and wildcard pick Kayla Epps (Washington, DC/Maryland). These finalists will compete for $10,000 in cash, exclusive prizes, national recognition, and the title of Soul Country Music Star Champion.

Hosting this year’s national finals is actress Trisha Mann Grant, star of the hit CBS daytime drama Beyond the Gates. Fans can also look forward to a special live performance by viral country-soul sensation The BoykinZ, the Atlanta-based sister group behind the breakout hit “Fell in Love with a Cowboy.” Their dynamic sound and high-energy harmonies promise to get the crowd on their feet and dancing all afternoon.

“This is more than a music competition, it’s a cultural movement,” said Margo Wade LaDrew, SCMS Executive Producer. “The first annual Soul Country Music Festival and the Soul Country Music competition blend the legacy of country music with the original richness of soul, while providing a platform that celebrates and amplifies Black voices in country music.”

Beyond the finals, the full-day Soul Country Music Festival will include live stage performances, DJ entertainment, line dancing, special guest artists, health screenings, food trucks, vendors, a farmers’ market, a mechanical bull, ponies, and more, making it a family-friendly celebration of music and community.

Special performances include appearances by Kirk Jay, winner of the inaugural 2024 Soul Country Music Star competition and former finalist on The Voice, as well as surprise VIP guests and entertainers.

In addition to the entertainment, the festival is dedicated to making a meaningful impact. This year’s event will bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Prevention, reminding the community of the importance of education, early detection, and support. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Wade & Associates Group Foundation programs, which provide resources and initiatives that uplift, educate, and empower individuals and families.

The Soul Country Music Festival also serves as the launchpad for SCMS Season 3, with the 2026 competition registration officially opening on January 1, 2026.

Fans can purchase tickets and follow the journey at www.SoulCountryMusic.com.

Event Details:

Venue: Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Final competition begins at 4:00 PM)

Tickets: www.SoulCountryMusic.com

Tagline: Country Roots, Diverse Beat: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Soul in Country Music.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS): The Soul Country Music™ talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew, President of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is completing its second season, having expanded to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black country artists and providing a platform for rising talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where they compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, national recognition, and the title of Soul Country Music™ Star.

About Wade & Associates Group Foundation: Wade & Associates Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to develop, support, and promote community outreach programs, cultural arts, entertainment, and educational initiatives. The foundation works to raise awareness, provide event and financial support, and create opportunities in areas where African Americans are often overlooked, fostering empowerment, representation, and inclusion.

