The BPIR 2025 National Championship Finals cemented its legacy as ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt!’

Three SOLD OUT Performances, More Than $200,000 in Cash & Prizes, and the Best in Black Rodeo Culture

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only touring African American rodeo association, celebrated its 41st National Championship Finals this past weekend at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The event was bigger and more electrifying than ever, with three SOLD OUT performances that brought Black rodeo culture to the forefront while crowning the 2025 BPIR World Champions.

With over $200,000 in cash and prizes on the line, the nation’s top Black cowboys and cowgirls delivered fierce competition across world-class rodeo events including Ranch Bronc Riding, Ladies Steer Un-decorating, Ladies & Jr. Breakaway, Bulldogging, Tie-Down Roping, Ladies/Junior/Peewee Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, and the newly added Team Roping event.

Congratulations to all the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo 2025 champions, whose skill, grit, and dedication carried forward the proud tradition of Black rodeo at its finest.

• 2025 BPIR Ranch Bronc Riding Champion: Lamarr Hankins rode with power and control to claim the title.

• 2025 BPIR Ladies Breakaway Roping Champion: Haley Mason proved unstoppable with lightning-fast catches.

• 2025 BPIR Junior Breakaway Roping Champion: Harrel Williams Jr. impressed with precision beyond his years.

• 2025 BPIR Bulldogging (Steer Wrestling) Champion: Tony Aska muscled his way to victory with classic cowboy grit.

• 2025 BPIR Team Roping Champions: The dynamic duo of Devon Johnson (Header) and Montrel Gilder (Heeler) roped their way to the championship.

• 2025 BPIR Ladies Steer Undecorating Champion: Jasmine Goodman brought the crowd to its feet with her speed and skill to take the title.

• 2025 BPIR Tie-Down Roping Champion: Kadrion Richards clinched the win with accuracy and flawless timing after coming in in the 3rd slot.

• 2025 BPIR Junior Tie-Down Roping Champion: Cayden Johnson earned his title with sharp roping and his determination.

• 2025 BPIR Ladies Barrel Racing Champion: Paris Wilburd, 17 years old, blazed the arena with speed to take home the title for a 3rd year in a row.

• 2025 BPIR Junior Barrel Racing Champion: Kinley Adair dashed to victory, proving the future of BPIR is bright.

• 2025 BPIR Pee Wee Barrels Champion: Rylen Wilburd showed courage and talent beyond their years.

• 2025 BPIR Bull Riding Champion: Travoris Zeno conquered the toughest bulls, sealing his champion status and bringing the audience to their feet.

Special Honors:

• 2025 BPIR Rookie Cowboy of the Year: Devon Johnson – a rising star with a bright future ahead.

• 2025 BPIR Rookie Cowgirl of the Year: Erica Singleton – breaking ground and making her mark.

• 2025 BPIR All-Around Cowboy: Montrel Gilder – a force across multiple events and his first time at a BPIR finals.

• 2025 BPIR All-Around Cowgirl: Paris Wilburd – dominating the arena with versatility and heart, while also winning this title for the 3rd time.

“The National Championship Finals are more than a competition, they are a living tribute to the strength, resilience, and excellence of the Black cowboy and cowgirl,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of BPIR. “Each ride, each run, and each performance reflects a legacy that has shaped American history. As we close out our 41st season, we honor the champions of today while inspiring the trailblazers of tomorrow.”

The weekend kicked off Friday morning with Rodeo for Kidz Sake, a special educational showcase presented by BPIR and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF). More than 2,700 elementary and middle school students from Prince George’s County, Baltimore, and Washington, DC experienced the thrills of rodeo while learning about the historic contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls of the American West.

Adding to the excitement, Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) entertainment lit up the weekend with pre-show live performances on Friday and Saturday night by Kirk Jay, the 2024 SCMS Winner. On Saturday afternoon, before the matinee performance, the DC/Maryland SCMS Regional Competition took center stage as contestants Jovon Newman, Everett Stora, and Kayla Epps competed for a coveted spot in the SCMS Grand Finale in Hollywood, CA on October 26th.

The competition was fierce, with each artist delivering powerful performances. In the end, Mr. Everett Stora captured the title and secured his place in the SCMS Grand Finale and Music Festival, where he will compete for $10,000, exclusive prizes, and national recognition. Fans can continue to follow the journey and purchase tickets at www.soulcountrymusic.com.

The BPIR 2025 National Championship Finals weekend not only showcased rodeo excellence, but also incredible soul country music from future stars, which cemented BPIR’s reputation as “The Greatest Show on Dirt!” For more information, visit: www.billpickettrodeo.com or call 303-373-1246.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR):

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF):

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS):

The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew president of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists, and providing a platform for talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where contestants compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and the chance to become the next Soul Country Music™ Star.

Legal Disclaimer:

