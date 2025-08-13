Mulch Week: Green Zen Busts Common Myths and Calls for Smarter Landscaping Across the UAE

Mulch Improves soil quality, reduces erosion, and protects plant roots from extreme heat. CEO and Founder of Green Zen & JMB Project Management - Jennifer McShane Bary

Green Zen leads the UAE in sustainable landscaping, busting myths with facts for smarter, climate-ready mulching.

If mulch were adopted as a standard practice in government projects, municipal landscapes, and private developments, the UAE could save millions of litres of water annually” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the UAE placing increasing emphasis on sustainable landscaping, mulch stands out as one of the easiest and most effective ways to create greener gardens and vibrant public spaces. Despite its many benefits, misconceptions still persist—leading to unnecessary water use, stressed plants, and missed opportunities for greater efficiency. Incorporating mulch should be a key part of Dubai’s sustainability agenda, delivering lasting environmental and economic gains.As part of Mulch Week, Green Zen , the region’s leader in biophilic design and sustainable landscape solutions, is setting the record straight with a fact-based approach to mulching that’s tailored to the UAE’s unique climate.Why Mulch Matters in the UAEPremium organic mulch does more than beautify a garden:• Cuts surface evaporation by up to 70%, reducing irrigation needs and water bills.• Regulates soil temperature, protecting roots from extreme summer heat.• Suppresses weeds naturally, reducing chemical use and maintenance costs.• Improves soil fertility over time, creating a living, nutrient-rich base for plants.Given that outdoor irrigation accounts for a significant share of the UAE’s water consumption—and much of that water is produced through energy-intensive desalination—adopting smart mulching practices offers immediate environmental and economic returns.Top Mulch Myths — Debunked1. “All mulch is the same.”Not true. Choosing the right mulch type—especially premium, well-aged organic mulch—ensures maximum performance in moisture retention, soil improvement, and climate protection.2. “Mulch makes plants grow faster.”Mulch creates ideal conditions for healthy roots, but it’s not a growth hormone. Strong plants still require proper irrigation, healthy soil, and suitable species selection.3. “Mulch steals nutrients or turns soil acidic.”Correctly sourced and applied organic mulch enriches the soil and supports beneficial microorganisms without harming plants.4. “Mulch attracts termites.”Termites target structural wood, not surface-applied landscaping mulch. Certified, climate-appropriate mulch poses no increased pest risk when used correctly.5. “You need landscape fabric under mulch.”In most UAE gardens, fabrics do more harm than good—blocking airflow and nutrients while failing to stop weeds long-term.6. “Mulch volcanoes help trees.”Piling mulch high against tree trunks invites rot and disease. The right method is a shallow, wide ring that leaves space around the trunk.7. “More mulch is always better.”Excess mulch can suffocate roots and create waterlogging. The UAE sweet spot: 5–8 cm depth.Green Zen’s Best Practices for UAE Landscapes• Use local, premium, well-aged organic mulch for safety, performance, and soil health.• Maintain 5–8 cm depth, refreshing as needed.• Keep mulch away from plant stems and tree trunks.• Skip fabric—let mulch’s natural weed suppression work.• Match mulch type to the specific use and environment.A Call for Wider Adoption Jennifer McShane Bary , Founder & CEO of Green Zen, says:“If mulch were adopted as a standard practice in government projects, municipal landscapes, and private developments, the UAE could save millions of litres of water annually. Mulch isn’t just a gardening tip—it’s an essential sustainability strategy for our climate.”Green Zen is encouraging homeowners, property managers, developers, and government agencies to embrace mulch as part of a broader commitment to sustainable water use and landscape health.About Green ZenGreen Zen is Dubai’s leading biophilic design company, creating luxury indoor and outdoor green spaces that fuse nature with modern elegance. From vertical gardens to sustainable landscaping products, Green Zen delivers solutions that enhance well-being, beauty, and environmental responsibility.

