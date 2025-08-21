Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Fawn Has a Story to Tell with 'Wrinkleton' from Her New Haunted Halloween Jams Series

Album Cover Singer-songwriter Fawn Video Short

Mimesis at its finest, Fawn’s song “Wrinkleton” unravels a story of a manipulative, controlling narcissistic witch who leaves destruction and chaos in her wake.

‘Wrinkleton’ brings a whimsical, ‘Monster Mash’-style energy—only this time, the star is a real-life wicked witch who, as the lyrics warn, ‘she'll tear your heart out, hun, then feed it to your son.'” — Stonedef Records, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records starts off the Halloween season early with the upcoming release of “ Wrinkleton ,” a new original Halloween song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter, recording artist, composer, musician and voice-over artist. The single drops August 29, 2025, with pre-orders available starting August 25th.Based on a true story, “Wrinkleton” was written and performed by Fawn, and recorded in her Hollywood Hills sound lab, Terrace Studios. She re-mixed and re-mastered the song in her other music lab, Studio 1888. Brilliantly and playfully produced by Cmix3r, “Wrinkleton” is part of Fawn’s Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”—this special collection features original spooky songs, unreleased chilling tracks, ghostly remixes, and newly remastered vintage spine-tinglers pulled straight from her personal macabre chamber.Stonedef Records remarked, “Like many of Fawn’s haunting Halloween originals, ‘Wrinkleton’ brings a whimsical, ‘Monster Mash’-style energy—only this time, the star is a real-life wicked witch who, as the lyrics warn, ‘she'll tear your heart out, hun, then feed it to your son.’” They continued, “It’s clear that Fawn drew from a deeply personal, frustrating and painful experience for this song, transforming it into something both relatable and frightfully fun—the unmistakable testament of genuine artistry. This track is mimesis at its finest, capturing every nuance of a true story and translating it into melody and verse."Fawn shared, “This song poured out of me in just 30 minutes—both the words and the melody. My family and I had been living through this horrific experience for many years and I finally decided to let the story out of me and capture it in the most bewitching, spirited, and honest way possible. And that’s how ‘Wrinkleton’ came to light.” Fawn added, “I made sure to get my family’s seal of approval before releasing it—and luckily, they cackled the whole way through and gave me the thumbs up. At the last moment, I brewed in a secret spoken line that only my spouse, our son, and I know the meaning of, which makes this little musical spell extra special for us.”Fawn will be releasing a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. Pre-orders begin August 25, 2025 for "Wrinkleton," "Castle of Creeps," "Skeletons," "The Nancy Doll," and "Beware The Wendigo."“Wrinkleton” will be frightening you on all major digital platforms, starting August 29, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008NOMINATIONS:• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

