Green Zen Launches Mulch Week — Calling on UAE Leaders to Champion Water-Saving Landscaping Practices

Using Mulch Can Lower Water Bills by 30% Mulch Improves soil quality, reduces erosion, and protects plant roots from extreme heat.

Green Zen has launched Mulch Week, a dedicated initiative to highlight the environmental and economic benefits of using premium mulch in gardens across the city

If the UAE embraced mulch as standard practice, the environmental and financial benefits would be enormous.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Zen , Dubai’s leading biophilic design company, has launched Mulch Week, an initiative to showcase the measurable environmental and economic benefits of using premium mulch in the UAE’s landscapes — and to urge government bodies, municipalities, and developers to integrate mulch into public and private greening projects.Why This Matters for the UAEDubai’s landscapes are a hallmark of the city’s beauty and ambition, but they come at a high cost:• The UAE receives less than 100mm of rain annually, relying heavily on desalination to meet water needs.• Desalination is energy-intensive, contributing to carbon emissions and consuming significant financial resources.• Outdoor irrigation accounts for up to 50% of total water consumption in some communities.Despite progress through initiatives like the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, landscaping in the Emirates still depends on high water usage — much of which could be reduced through smarter ground management.Mulch by the Numbers• Cuts surface evaporation by up to 70%, reducing irrigation needs significantly.• Can lower water bills by 30% or more in residential and commercial properties.• Suppresses weeds naturally, reducing the need for chemical treatments and maintenance costs.• Improves soil quality, reduces erosion, and protects plant roots from extreme heat.• In UAE-based trials, mulching reduced irrigation water use by 15.4% while improving plant performance.A Simple Step with National ImpactIf adopted widely, premium mulch could help the UAE save billions of litres of water annually, lower infrastructure strain, and support the nation’s sustainability and climate targets.Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder & CEO of JMB Project Management and Green Zen, says:“We see mulch as an immediate, affordable, and highly effective measure that can be implemented across parks, road verges, government gardens, and large-scale developments. If the UAE embraced mulch as standard practice, the environmental and financial benefits would be enormous.”A Call to ActionGreen Zen is calling on:• Municipalities & Government Departments to make mulch part of standard landscaping guidelines.• Developers to incorporate mulch in all new builds and retrofits.• Homeowners & Businesses to switch to premium mulch to protect their landscapes and reduce costs.About Green ZenGreen Zen is Dubai’s premier biophilic design company, creating luxury indoor and outdoor spaces that fuse nature with modern elegance. From vertical gardens to sustainable landscape solutions, Green Zen transforms environments while promoting environmental stewardship. Mulch can be purchased via Amazon.

