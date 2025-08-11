AAG Backs Austin SHRM 75th Anniversary Conference as Platinum Sponsor

A 2-day event in Texas uniting 350+ HR professionals under the theme “Connect. Learn. Grow."

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group will serve as Platinum Sponsor of the Austin Society for Human Resource Management’s 75th Anniversary Conference , scheduled for July 31st and August 1st 2025 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin. The sponsorship highlights mutual dedication to cultivating thoughtful people-operations practice throughout Central Texas and illustrates AAG’s record of supporting professional communities that keep humans at the heart of organizational performance. Austin SHRM , local affiliate of the global Society for Human Resource Management, represents more than 800 practitioners across the technology, healthcare, manufacturing, education, professional services, nonprofit, and startup sectors. Since its founding in 1950, the chapter has promoted effectiveness and shared understanding in the field through certification preparation, peer roundtables, advocacy initiatives, and a common space for exchanging hard-won insights.This year’s conference carries the theme “Connect. Learn. Grow.” and is expected to convene 350+ delegates seeking fresh perspective on the forces reshaping work. Keynotes will explore strategic influence, data-informed decision making, and personal resilience, while concurrent workshops examine responsible AI adoption, inclusive culture design, labor market dynamics, and succession planning.The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, situated beside the University of Texas campus at 1900 University Avenue, offers ample space for both structured learning and inspiring conversations. Attendees can earn professional development credits, join mentor meet ups, visit wellness interludes, and engage in impromptu lounges where cross-industry peers can connect.Founder of AAG Lisa Blanton joined Austin SHRM in 2014, even before finalizing her move to the city. Her volunteer path has included roles as Treasurer, Conference Co-Vice President, President-Elect, President during 2020, and Immediate Past President, providing steady guidance to successive volunteer leaders while also coordinating certification across Texas SHRM.AAG’s Director of Learning and Development Leah Jaramillo, an active volunteer since 2018 and now Conference Co-Vice President, leads the committee shaping this year’s learning experience. Her team mines survey feedback, benchmarks peer gatherings, and recruits presenters whose material converts theory into practical tactics. Under Jaramillo’s stewardship, the agenda balances a forward-looking vision with tools participants can apply as soon as they return to their organizations, ensuring the gathering remains grounded in realistic job demands.AAG’s core value commitment to “serve with gratitude” will be visible throughout the event. On the evening of July 31st, the firm will host the HR Excellence Awards, recognizing practitioners who advance talent strategy, employee experience, and community well-being. The next day, the AAG team will greet visitors in the exhibit hall, offering more than 300 volumes from the consultancy’s 30-year resource library as gifts to enrich professional collections.Registration details, program updates, and travel information are available on the Austin SHRM website . Organizers expect the anniversary event to spark new collaborations that endure long after the last session ends, reinforcing the region’s reputation for progressive workplace practice and collective generosity among Central Texas HR leaders.Register today for Austin SHRM’s anniversary conference, celebrate at the HR Excellence Awards, then meet the Austin Alliance Group team in the exhibit hall to swap ideas, and choose a complimentary book to support your continued professional growth.

