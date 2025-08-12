BTP Automation and Christopherson Business Travel Announce Partnership to Drive Innovation in Corporate Hotel Sourcing

SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC Partnerships

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTP Automation , an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Christopherson Business Travel based in Salt Lake City, Utah.This collaboration integrates BTP Automation’s hotel RFP sourcing platform with Christopherson’s award-winning travel management services, enabling corporate clients to streamline hotel procurement, improve compliance, and drive significant cost savings. By automating hotel rate negotiations and delivering real-time insights, the partnership empowers organizations to optimize their travel spend while enhancing traveler satisfaction.“As corporate travel evolves, companies need smarter solutions to navigate hotel sourcing challenges,” said Annette Cumming, CRO of BTP Automation. “By combining our innovative technology with Christopherson’s deep expertise in travel management, we are redefining how businesses approach hotel procurement—making it more dynamic, data-driven, and cost-effective.”Known for their outstanding personalized service, Christopherson delivers tech-driven travel management for increased efficiency and cost control. Through this partnership, their clients can leverage automated data analysis and monthly rate audit reporting via the BTP sourcing platform, reducing the manual workload associated with traditional hotel RFPs and securing the best rates at preferred properties. This technology, combined with the expertise of Christopherson’s Supplier Relations team, provides a powerful, customized experience.​​“We’re committed to delivering innovation that maximizes value and efficiency for our clients,” said Mike Cameron, CEO at Christopherson. “By partnering with BTP Automation, we can offer a compelling hotel sourcing service that allows our clients to focus on their goals while we handle the complexities of travel management.”About Christopherson Business TravelEstablished in 1953, Christopherson is an award-winning leader in corporate travel management. With innovative technology, strategic account management, and expert travel advisors, they empower businesses to optimize costs and simplify work. As a certified woman-owned company, Christopherson proudly serves more than 1,000 organizations nationwide, delivering tailored travel programs with proven results. Learn more at cbtravel.com.About BTP AutomationBTP Automation is a leading provider of cutting-edge sourcing and compliance solutions. It is committed to empowering organizations with innovative technologies to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. With a relentless focus on delivering exceptional value to clients, BTP Automation continues to redefine the landscape of corporate travel management. For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com

