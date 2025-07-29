BTP Automation and World Travel Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Corporate Hotel Sourcing

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTP Automation , a pioneer in SaaS-based, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with World Travel Inc. , headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.This partnership integrates BTP Automation’s advanced hotel RFP sourcing platform with World Travel Inc.’s industry-leading travel management expertise, enabling corporate clients to streamline hotel procurement, strengthen policy compliance, and achieve significant cost savings. By leveraging automated rate negotiations and real-time data analytics, the collaboration empowers businesses to optimize travel budgets while supporting seamless travel program management.“In today’s dynamic corporate travel landscape, organizations demand innovative tools to simplify hotel sourcing,” said Annette Cumming, Co-founder and CRO of BTP Automation. “Our partnership with World Travel Inc. combines our cutting-edge technology with their proven travel management capabilities, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective approach to hotel procurement.”World Travel Inc., renowned for its client-focused travel solutions, enhances its offerings through this alliance by incorporating BTP Automation’s platform. This platform provides automated data analytics and recurring rate audits. It reduces the administrative burden of traditional hotel RFPs and ensures access to competitive rates at preferred properties. Paired with World Travel Inc.’s dedicated hotel sourcing management, the platform delivers clients a seamless, tailored experience.“This partnership enhances our ability to act as true consultants to our clients, backed by stronger benchmarking and analytics that ensure they’re getting the most competitive hotel rates, without the administrative burden of traditional sourcing,” said Liz Mandarino, CEO of World Travel Inc.About World Travel, Inc.World Travel, Inc. is redefining business travel with a high-touch, personalized approach that blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology. As a 100% employee-owned company, World Travel is uniquely committed to maximizing value for its customers through exceptional service and continuous innovation. The company provides 24/7 support, advanced travel tools, and seamless global solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of corporate travel. With AI-driven insights and fintech offerings like WorldVC, World Travel empowers modern businesses to manage travel more efficiently, safely, and strategically.About BTP AutomationBTP Automation is a trailblazer in hotel sourcing and compliance management technology, offering innovative solutions to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Committed to delivering unparalleled value, BTP Automation is transforming the corporate travel landscape. Learn more at https://www.btpautomation.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.