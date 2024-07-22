BTP Automation Unveils New Innovations in Hotel Spend Visibility and GDS Hotel Rate Auditing
EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS for real-time data-driven hotel sourcing and compliance solutions, announces two key innovations enhancing hotel spend visibility and GDS Hotel Rate Auditing.
BTP's integration with Concur Travel Solutions introduces the first fully integrated hotel sourcing and compliance solution, offering clients unparalleled pre-trip travel hotel data visibility. This integration gives BTP and SAP Concur customers 100% visibility into Concur Travel hotel data, including TripLink room nights and room nights booked through any TMC or non-TMC platform. This comprehensive access allows organizations to optimize their RFP buying power by integrating Concur Travel hotel data into their negotiation spend. Additionally, clients can effortlessly monitor compliance with their preferred hotel rates, ensuring adherence to company policies and driving cost savings.
"We have always believed our customers needed a comprehensive view of their hotel spend regardless of how or where the hotel night is booked. ," stated Annette Cumming, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at BTP Automation. "Our integration with Concur Travel Solutions empowers our customers to maximize their negotiation leverage and fully capitalize on their entire hotel spend.”
BTP has also launched an enhanced GDS Hotel Rate Load Audit feature, revolutionizing hotel rate auditing with intelligent, adaptive, data-driven technology. Historically, hotel rate audits were manual, infrequent, and often inaccurate. The BTP GDS Hotel Rate Load Audit feature automates this process monthly, ensuring accurate and properly maintained hotel rates.
"Our Rate Load Audit feature is a game-changer for corporate travel management. Automating the auditing process increases frequency, accuracy, and efficiency, providing our clients with peace of mind. This innovation underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Bruce Yoxsimer, Co-founder and CEO of BTP Automation.
About BTP Automation:
BTP Automation is a leading provider of cutting-edge travel management solutions. It is committed to empowering organizations with innovative technologies to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. With a relentless focus on delivering exceptional value to clients, BTP Automation continues to redefine the landscape of corporate travel management. For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
Marketing Team
BTP's integration with Concur Travel Solutions introduces the first fully integrated hotel sourcing and compliance solution, offering clients unparalleled pre-trip travel hotel data visibility. This integration gives BTP and SAP Concur customers 100% visibility into Concur Travel hotel data, including TripLink room nights and room nights booked through any TMC or non-TMC platform. This comprehensive access allows organizations to optimize their RFP buying power by integrating Concur Travel hotel data into their negotiation spend. Additionally, clients can effortlessly monitor compliance with their preferred hotel rates, ensuring adherence to company policies and driving cost savings.
"We have always believed our customers needed a comprehensive view of their hotel spend regardless of how or where the hotel night is booked. ," stated Annette Cumming, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at BTP Automation. "Our integration with Concur Travel Solutions empowers our customers to maximize their negotiation leverage and fully capitalize on their entire hotel spend.”
BTP has also launched an enhanced GDS Hotel Rate Load Audit feature, revolutionizing hotel rate auditing with intelligent, adaptive, data-driven technology. Historically, hotel rate audits were manual, infrequent, and often inaccurate. The BTP GDS Hotel Rate Load Audit feature automates this process monthly, ensuring accurate and properly maintained hotel rates.
"Our Rate Load Audit feature is a game-changer for corporate travel management. Automating the auditing process increases frequency, accuracy, and efficiency, providing our clients with peace of mind. This innovation underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Bruce Yoxsimer, Co-founder and CEO of BTP Automation.
About BTP Automation:
BTP Automation is a leading provider of cutting-edge travel management solutions. It is committed to empowering organizations with innovative technologies to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. With a relentless focus on delivering exceptional value to clients, BTP Automation continues to redefine the landscape of corporate travel management. For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
Marketing Team
BTP Automation
email us here