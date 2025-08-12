Relyant Communications & Accelecom Partner to Enhance Broadband in Northeastern Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that it has been selected by Relyant Communications , the most cutting-edge and fastest broadband provider serving Northeastern Georgia, to enhance the broadband experience for Relyant's residential and business customers.Through this partnership, Relyant will leverage Accelecom's next-generation network to expand and upgrade its IP capacity. This will allow them to provide an improved high-speed broadband experience across the six counties they serve in Georgia."Relyant is dedicated to serving the needs and exceeding the expectations of our customers. As demand for fiber-based services increases, we are upgrading our infrastructure with a like-minded partner who has the ability to grow with us,” said Billy Caddell, Relyant’s Head of Operations."Accelecom takes great pride in helping broadband service providers enhance their offerings, especially across rural Georgia. We are thrilled to support and partner with Relyant,” Said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.About Relyant CommunicationsRelyant Communications is a leading-edge telecommunications company specializing in ultra-high-speed broadband and data transport. With operations in six Northeastern Georgia counties, Relyant offers broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps over its 874 square miles of buried fiber to homes and businesses. Additionally, we offer security and business services, landline telephone and television services and maintenance options for all services.

