Applications for SBC First Pitch 2025, in presented by @Soft2Bet Invest is Now Open

LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBC First Pitch 2025 is providing a platform to ambitious start-ups in the betting and igaming space in association with @Soft2Bet Invest. The event will showcase 30000+ industry professionals and investors.The First Pitch competition is the moment to step into the spotlight and show the industry new ideas and innovation.Only five start-ups will be selected to pitch live in Lisbon.Apply Now: http://bit.ly/4lVrZOP Deadline: 25 July 2025Competition also includes prize packages worth €90,000 and:One year of API access from MetaBet and Are You Watching This?A 3x3 booth at SBC Summit 2026A promotional package from SBC Media€10,000 in AWS creditsA Design Starter Pack from Square in the AirAn exclusive Brand or Web Design Package from Vegas KingsA media package from Game On (press releases, written and video interviews)Visit the website for full details and eligibility criteria: http://bit.ly/4lVrZOP When and Where: 18 September 2025, 14:45 to 15:45 on the Technology Stage.Next Steps after Application:Judges will evaluate all entries and select the top 5 to pitch. All applicants will be notified.A big shout out to @Soft2Bet Invest and @Xanada Investments for sponsoring the competition that helps startups break into the industry with a boost of support.Explore the start-up zone on the show floor. Special rates available. Contact:sales@sbcgaming.com

