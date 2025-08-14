Submit Release
Applications for SBC First Pitch 2025, in presented by @Soft2Bet Invest is Now Open

LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBC First Pitch 2025 is providing a platform to ambitious start-ups in the betting and igaming space in association with @Soft2Bet Invest. The event will showcase 30000+ industry professionals and investors.
The First Pitch competition is the moment to step into the spotlight and show the industry new ideas and innovation.

Only five start-ups will be selected to pitch live in Lisbon.

Apply Now: http://bit.ly/4lVrZOP
Deadline: 25 July 2025

Competition also includes prize packages worth €90,000 and:

One year of API access from MetaBet and Are You Watching This?
A 3x3 booth at SBC Summit 2026
A promotional package from SBC Media
€10,000 in AWS credits
A Design Starter Pack from Square in the Air
An exclusive Brand or Web Design Package from Vegas Kings
A media package from Game On (press releases, written and video interviews)

Visit the website for full details and eligibility criteria: http://bit.ly/4lVrZOP
When and Where: 18 September 2025, 14:45 to 15:45 on the Technology Stage.

Next Steps after Application:

Judges will evaluate all entries and select the top 5 to pitch. All applicants will be notified.

A big shout out to @Soft2Bet Invest and @Xanada Investments for sponsoring the competition that helps startups break into the industry with a boost of support.
Explore the start-up zone on the show floor. Special rates available. Contact:
sales@sbcgaming.com

Becca Kocar
SBC Summit
becca.kocar@gmail.com
