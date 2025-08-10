Governor Abbott Gives Strait To The Heart Funds To Hill Country Flood Victims

TEXAS, August 10 - August 9, 2025 | Ingram, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund as they presented $25,000 checks to families impacted by the catastrophic Hill Country floods. The funds come from last month’s “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick. These checks will help families who suffered severe storm damage or lost their homes during the devastating flooding.



“We as a State are working tirelessly to make sure that the recovery process is as easy and effective as possible,” said Governor Abbott. “If you have a need in your area, let us know. There are a lot of people here to assist you with those needs. These checks will help you piece your lives back together, and there’s more help on the way.”



After his remarks, Governor Abbott met with families whose homes were damaged or destroyed, assuring them that Texas will stand with them until they fully rebuild and recover.



The Governor was joined at the check presentation by Representative Wes Virdell, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Mr. Cusick.



Last month, Governor Abbott attended the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, which raised over $6 million to help support impacted Texans.

