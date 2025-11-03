Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Medical Board District Review Committees

TEXAS, November 3 - November 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Sharon Carr and Mark Edwards, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board (TMB) District Three Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2026, and January 15, 2028, respectively. Additionally, the Governor appointed David Lindzey, M.D. to the TMB District Four Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2030.

Sharon Carr of Canadian is retired. She previously served as the director of the Hemphill County Juvenile Bootcamp. She is vice president of the board for Hemphill County Hospital and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Carr received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Mark Edwards, M.D. of Sonora is the medical director of the Shannon Clinic Urgent Care Centers. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and the Board of Certification in Urgent Care Medicine of the American Board of Physician Specialties, a fellow of the American Academy of Family Medicine, and a member of the Southern Medical Association. Additionally, he is an advisory board member for the Health Environmental Learning Program and president and trustee of the Lighthouse Community Church of Sonora. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from TAMU and his Doctor of Medicine from the Texas Tech University (TTU) Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

David Lindzey, M.D. of Spicewood is a physician at Ascension Physician Group. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association and former board member for the Texas Hospital Association and Volunteer Hospitals of America. Lindzey received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from TTU Medical Center.