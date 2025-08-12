Wacom and Blender forge a strategic partnership to advance pen and touch experiences for 3D creators on all platforms

JAPAN, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at Siggraph 2025, Wacom, the pioneer of digital pen and tablet technology, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Blender, the world’s leading open-source 3D creation suite. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering the creative community through accessible, high-performance tools that push the boundaries of digital expression.



As part of this enhanced relationship, Wacom will upgrade its support to Patron-level sponsorship of the Blender Development fund program. The partnership focuses on the optimization of the pen and touch performance and the development of a next-generation Blender experience for Android tablets – a critical step in making 3D creation more mobile and intuitive for artists, educators, and innovators worldwide.

“We see a deep, shared understanding between Blender and Wacom of the transformative value of creative tools,” said Wacom President and CEO Nobutaka Ide. “Our joint responsibility and passion for the creative community drives us to enhance how creators interact with their tools – whether in studios, classrooms, or on-the-go.”

“Our collaboration with Wacom is a major step in making Blender more intuitive on pen and touch devices,” said Francesco Siddi, COO at Blender. “It’s about bringing the full power of Blender to where artists are—on tablets, on the move, and beyond the mouse and keyboard.”

This partnership includes:

Collaboration with Blender’s developer community to ensure seamless integration with Wacom’s hardware and software technologies to enhance pen and touch experience.

Support for the development of a mobile Blender platform, aligning with Blender’s roadmap to make 3D accessible on tablets—beginning with iOS and expanding to Android with Wacom’s support.

Joint community engagement initiatives, including events, showcases, and educational outreach, to connect with and inspire the global Blender and Wacom creator communities.

This collaboration continues Wacom’s commitment to advancing digital creativity by making cutting-edge tools more accessible and seamlessly integrated into the platforms today’s creators rely on most. With the success of MovinkPad – an innovative, all-in-one Android tablet and Wacom’s first product in a new category of portable creative pads purpose-built for drawing and sketching – alongside other recent product launches, Wacom is moving beyond hardware. By investing in software, services, and strategic partnerships, Wacom is delivering a more holistic, end-to-end creative experience that meets the evolving needs of both the next generation of creators and professionals across industries, helping them stay ahead of the curve.

Wacom at Siggraph

Visit Wacom at booth #706 during Siggraph and experience the latest Wacom products including MovinkPad, the all new Wacom Cintiq range and the recently updated Intuos Pro and discover what they mean for different creative workflows. For more information visit www.wacom.com

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields—from studios and classrooms to healthcare—supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

About Blender

Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite, supporting the entirety of the 3D pipeline—from modeling, sculpting, animation, and simulation, to compositing and rendering. As one of the world’s fastest-growing creative communities, Blender empowers millions of artists and developers to build and share without limits.

