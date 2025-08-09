Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,562 in the last 365 days.

Roadway Alert - US Route 2, Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 will have traffic delays in the area of South Main St due to a parade.

This incident is expected to last for the next hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Kody Bruyette

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Vermont State Police - Williston

802 878 7111 #3

3294 St George Rd, 

Williston VT 05495

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Roadway Alert - US Route 2, Waterbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more