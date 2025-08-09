Roadway Alert - US Route 2, Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 will have traffic delays in the area of South Main St due to a parade.
This incident is expected to last for the next hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Kody Bruyette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police - Williston
802 878 7111 #3
3294 St George Rd,
Williston VT 05495
Legal Disclaimer:
