Daily Session Report for Friday, August 08, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, August 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
August 8, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:07 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report in response to Act No. 113 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission
regarding the assessment of the Commonwealth’s Urban Search & Rescue Capabilities
· A report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1997, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended,
from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding the
Tax-Exempt Bond Allocations for the Mid-Year of 2025
· A report, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Biennial Report, 2023-2024,
for the 207th & 208th regular sessions of The Pennsylvania General Assembly
· An annual report, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding
the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025
· An annual report as required by The Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania
Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Reemployment Fund Annual Report; Calendar Year 2024;
Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2025
· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania
Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Service & Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report; June 30, 2025
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
HR 286 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 287 Health
HR 288 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 289 Human Services
HR 290 Human Services
HR 291 Human Services
HB 1000 Professional Licensure
HB 1734 Transportation
HB 1735 Health
HB 1736 Transportation
HB 1737 State Government
HB 1738 Local Government
HB 1739 Health
HB 1740 Judiciary
HB 1741 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1742 Finance
HB 1743 Education
HB 1744 Judiciary
HB 1745 Judiciary
HB 1746 State Government
HB 1747 Judiciary
HB 1748 Education
HB 1749 Finance
HB 1750 Judiciary
HB 1751 Commerce
HB 1752 Education
HB 1753 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1754 Finance
HB 1755 Insurance
HB 1756 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1757 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1758 Finance
HB 1759 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1760 Commerce
HB 1761 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1762 Education
HB 1763 Education
HB 1764 Local Government
HB 1765 Local Government
HB 1766 Labor And Industry
HB 1767 State Government
HB 1768 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1770 Education
HB 1771 Judiciary
HB 1772 Finance
HB 1773 Health
HB 1774 Finance
HB 1775 Finance
HB 1777 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1778 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1779 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1780 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1781 State Government
HB 1782 State Government
HB 1783 Transportation
HB 1788 Transportation
SB 877 Education
SB 878 Education
SB 398 Gaming Oversight
SB 416 Gaming Oversight
SB 604 Professional Licensure
SB 467 State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
