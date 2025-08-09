Daily Session Report for Friday, August 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, August 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

August 8, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:07 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report in response to Act No. 113 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission

regarding the assessment of the Commonwealth’s Urban Search & Rescue Capabilities

· A report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1997, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended,

from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding the

Tax-Exempt Bond Allocations for the Mid-Year of 2025

· A report, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Biennial Report, 2023-2024,

for the 207th & 208th regular sessions of The Pennsylvania General Assembly

· An annual report, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding

the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

· An annual report as required by The Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Reemployment Fund Annual Report; Calendar Year 2024;

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2025

· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Service & Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report; June 30, 2025

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HR 286 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 287 Health

HR 288 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 289 Human Services

HR 290 Human Services

HR 291 Human Services

HB 1000 Professional Licensure

HB 1734 Transportation

HB 1735 Health

HB 1736 Transportation

HB 1737 State Government

HB 1738 Local Government

HB 1739 Health

HB 1740 Judiciary

HB 1741 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1742 Finance

HB 1743 Education

HB 1744 Judiciary

HB 1745 Judiciary

HB 1746 State Government

HB 1747 Judiciary

HB 1748 Education

HB 1749 Finance

HB 1750 Judiciary

HB 1751 Commerce

HB 1752 Education

HB 1753 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1754 Finance

HB 1755 Insurance

HB 1756 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1757 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1758 Finance

HB 1759 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1760 Commerce

HB 1761 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1762 Education

HB 1763 Education

HB 1764 Local Government

HB 1765 Local Government

HB 1766 Labor And Industry

HB 1767 State Government

HB 1768 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1770 Education

HB 1771 Judiciary

HB 1772 Finance

HB 1773 Health

HB 1774 Finance

HB 1775 Finance

HB 1777 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1778 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1779 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1780 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1781 State Government

HB 1782 State Government

HB 1783 Transportation

HB 1788 Transportation

SB 877 Education

SB 878 Education

SB 398 Gaming Oversight

SB 416 Gaming Oversight

SB 604 Professional Licensure

SB 467 State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1788 From Transportation Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.