Daily Session Report for Friday, August 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, August 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

August 8, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:07 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report in response to Act No. 113 of 2024, from the Joint State Government Commission

regarding the assessment of the Commonwealth’s Urban Search & Rescue Capabilities

 

·         A report as required by the Job Enhancement Act of 1997, Act 113, Section 2706, as amended,

from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding the

Tax-Exempt Bond Allocations for the Mid-Year of 2025

 

·         A report, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Biennial Report, 2023-2024,

for the 207th & 208th regular sessions of The Pennsylvania General Assembly

 

·         An annual report, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development regarding

the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

 

·         An annual report as required by The Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Reemployment Fund Annual Report; Calendar Year 2024;

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2025

 

·         An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Labor & Industry, regarding the Service & Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report; June 30, 2025

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HR 286        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 287        Health

HR 288        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 289        Human Services

HR 290        Human Services

HR 291        Human Services

          

HB 1000      Professional Licensure

HB 1734      Transportation

HB 1735      Health

HB 1736      Transportation

HB 1737      State Government

HB 1738      Local Government

HB 1739      Health

HB 1740      Judiciary

HB 1741      Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1742      Finance

HB 1743      Education

HB 1744      Judiciary

HB 1745      Judiciary

HB 1746      State Government

HB 1747      Judiciary

HB 1748      Education

HB 1749      Finance

HB 1750      Judiciary

HB 1751      Commerce

HB 1752      Education

HB 1753      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1754      Finance

HB 1755      Insurance

HB 1756      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1757      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1758      Finance

HB 1759      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1760      Commerce

HB 1761      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1762      Education

HB 1763      Education

HB 1764      Local Government

HB 1765      Local Government

HB 1766      Labor And Industry

HB 1767      State Government

HB 1768      Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1770      Education

HB 1771      Judiciary

HB 1772      Finance

HB 1773      Health

HB 1774      Finance

HB 1775      Finance

HB 1777      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1778      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1779      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1780      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1781      State Government

HB 1782      State Government

HB 1783      Transportation

HB 1788      Transportation

 

SB 877         Education

SB 878         Education

SB 398         Gaming Oversight

SB 416         Gaming Oversight

SB 604         Professional Licensure

SB 467         State Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1788

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

