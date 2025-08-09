UPDATE - 8/9/2025:

Patrick Joseph White, age 30, of Kennesaw, GA is the suspected shooter in the incident that occurred on Clifton Rd. near the Emory University campus.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

DeKalb County, GA (August 8, 2025) - At the request of the Emory University Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting on Clifton Road in DeKalb County, GA. The Atlanta Police Department has requested the GBI investigate a shooting incident that occurred prior to the officer involved shooting. The GBI is also the lead investigative agency in these cases. Patrick Joseph White, age 30, of Kennesaw, GA, died during the incident. Officer David Rose with the DeKalb County Police Department was shot and killed during the incident.

ATF, FBI, the Atlanta Police Department, the Brookhaven Police Department, the Chamblee Police Department, the Dekalb County Police Department, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Dunwoody Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol assisted with clearing and securing the scene.

There is extensive evidence to collect due to the complex scene. Numerous interviews are being conducted. This investigation will take an extended period of time.

As soon as we have more to release, we will update our website and our X platform.