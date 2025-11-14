Hoschton, GA (November 13, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Philip Bryan Bullock, age 50, of Hoschton, GA, with two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Cruelty to Children in the first degree, and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the second degree. The GBI also arrested and charged Karee Whitlock Bullock, age 48, of Hoschton, GA, with two counts of Cruelty to Children in the second degree.

On July 21, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving Bryson Bullock, the son of Jackson County EMA Director Bryan Bullock. Bryson Bullock was later arrested for Rape and other felony charges. He was convicted of those charges in October 2025.

This ongoing and extensive investigation led to the arrests of Bryan and Karee Bullock. They were arrested on November 13, 2025, and booked into the Jackson County Jail without incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.