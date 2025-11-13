Gainesville, GA (November 12, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jessica Motes, age 36, of Gainesville, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 1stdegree. Motes was previously arrested and charged with Concealing a Death for her involvement in the death of a 4-year-old child.

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a child death investigation.

While the investigation is still active and ongoing, the evidence gathered during the joint investigation with Oakwood PD and Hall County Sheriff’s Office has led to the charges against Motes.

Motes remains in the Hall County Detention Center where she has been since her arrest for Concealing a Death.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.