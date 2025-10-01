CityDrinks Reveals Emerging Drinking Trends in the UAE
New CityDrinks analysis shows UAE consumers embracing diverse flavours, premium spirits, and regional differences in drink preferences.
Key Trends Identified
Rise of Fruity and Floral Profiles
Sales of fruit-forward wines, flavoured gins, and tropical cocktails have surged, reflecting a preference for lighter, more aromatic drinks—particularly during warmer months.
Beer Diversity on the Rise
With over 250 varieties now available, beer purchases have expanded beyond mainstream brands, with increased demand for craft lagers, IPAs, and seasonal brews.
Premiumisation of Spirits
Growth in single malt whisky, premium tequila, and small-batch rum sales suggests a shift towards quality over quantity, as consumers seek higher-end options for at-home enjoyment.
Regional Taste Differences
Dubai customers show a higher preference for premium champagne, rosé, and Japanese whisky, while Abu Dhabi sees stronger sales in brandy, stout beers, and Spanish reds.
Growth in Low- and No-Alcohol Options
Non-alcoholic beers, wines, and spirits have seen double-digit growth, aligning with global wellness trends and catering to social occasions without alcohol.
“Consumer preferences in the UAE are becoming more adventurous and discerning,” said Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks.
The findings also indicate a growing interest in seasonal and occasion-based purchasing, with spikes in rosé during summer, stout beers in winter, and champagne during festive periods.
CityDrinks plans to release this data annually to track evolving consumer habits and help inform both suppliers and hospitality professionals in the UAE.
C D General Trading
C D GENERAL TRADING L.L.C. (CityDrinks)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Alcohol Business in the UAE
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.