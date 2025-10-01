CityDrinks Reveals Emerging Drinking Trends in the UAE

CityDrinks.com: Elevating Abu Dhabi's at-home luxury drinking experience with express delivery

New CityDrinks analysis shows UAE consumers embracing diverse flavours, premium spirits, and regional differences in drink preferences.

Our data shows that customers are embracing diversity in taste, exploring new categories, and seeking quality experiences at home.” — Dominique Szymura

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityDrinks , the UAE’s leading online alcohol retailer, has released new insights into evolving consumer preferences, drawing on two years of purchase data from its growing customer base in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The analysis highlights shifting flavour profiles, popular drink categories, and notable regional differences across the Emirates.Key Trends IdentifiedRise of Fruity and Floral ProfilesSales of fruit-forward wines, flavoured gins, and tropical cocktails have surged, reflecting a preference for lighter, more aromatic drinks—particularly during warmer months. Beer Diversity on the RiseWith over 250 varieties now available, beer purchases have expanded beyond mainstream brands, with increased demand for craft lagers, IPAs, and seasonal brews.Premiumisation of SpiritsGrowth in single malt whisky , premium tequila, and small-batch rum sales suggests a shift towards quality over quantity, as consumers seek higher-end options for at-home enjoyment.Regional Taste DifferencesDubai customers show a higher preference for premium champagne, rosé, and Japanese whisky, while Abu Dhabi sees stronger sales in brandy, stout beers, and Spanish reds.Growth in Low- and No-Alcohol OptionsNon-alcoholic beers, wines, and spirits have seen double-digit growth, aligning with global wellness trends and catering to social occasions without alcohol.“Consumer preferences in the UAE are becoming more adventurous and discerning,” said Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks.The findings also indicate a growing interest in seasonal and occasion-based purchasing, with spikes in rosé during summer, stout beers in winter, and champagne during festive periods.CityDrinks plans to release this data annually to track evolving consumer habits and help inform both suppliers and hospitality professionals in the UAE.

Alcohol Business in the UAE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.