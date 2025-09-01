CityDrinks Announces the Middle East’s Largest Online Beer Selection

CityDrinks.com: Elevating Abu Dhabi's at-home luxury drinking experience with express delivery

Our objective has always been to offer the most diverse and accessible drinks range in the UAE” — Dominique Szymura

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDubai, UAE – September 2025 — CityDrinks , the UAE’s leading online alcohol retailer, has expanded its portfolio to include the largest beer selection available in the Middle East, offering over 250 varieties ready for immediate delivery across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.The curated range features beers from more than 30 countries, including globally recognised brands, craft labels, and seasonal specialties. The selection spans lagers , ales, stouts, wheat beers, ciders, and alcohol-free options, catering to both international tastes and the region’s growing craft beer community.This milestone builds on CityDrinks’ continued investment in expanding product diversity since its launch in 2023. The platform’s comprehensive beer catalogue now includes exclusive imports and limited releases not commonly found in regional retail outlets.“This expansion establishes CityDrinks as a destination for beer enthusiasts, from casual drinkers to collectors.” - said Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks.The expanded beer range is available for same-day or next-day delivery, with service coverage across major urban areas in the UAE.

Alcohol Business in the UAE | CityDrinks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.