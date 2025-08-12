CityDrinks Launches Genie, the AI Sommelier Revolutionizing Beverage Selection in the UAE

CityDrinks.com: Elevating the drinking experience with express alcohol delivery

UAE’s leading online alcohol delivery service unveils Genie—AI-powered recommendations tailored to your taste, mood, and occasion.

In two years, CityDrinks has grown into the UAE’s top online alcohol retailer, and Genie is our way of keeping the experience fresh, personal, and seriously fun.” — Dominique Szymura

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityDrinks , the UAE’s leading online alcohol retailer, has introduced Genie, an AI-powered sommelier integrated into its website and mobile app, designed to deliver tailored drink recommendations based on individual taste profiles, occasions, and budgets.The launch marks another milestone for CityDrinks, which celebrates its second year in the market with sustained leadership in the country’s e-commerce beverage sector. Genie is powered by advanced AI technology capable of analysing customer preferences and delivering curated suggestions across wines , spirits, beers , and cocktail ingredients.In addition to offering personalised pairing ideas for meals and events, Genie supports multiple languages, including Arabic, Hindi, French, Japanese, Korean, and Filipino, enabling accessibility for the UAE’s diverse population.According to Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks, “Genie was developed to enhance the customer experience by offering expert guidance that was previously only available from trained sommeliers. This innovation aligns with CityDrinks’ commitment to blending convenience with expertise.”All recommendations are based on CityDrinks’ available inventory, ensuring immediate purchase and delivery options.CityDrinks continues to expand operations across the UAE, maintaining a strong reputation for fast delivery and a broad selection of premium and everyday beverage options.Genie is now live on CityDrinks.com and through the CityDrinks mobile application.

