DOH Urges Residents to Prepare for Moderate to High Heat this Coming Week 

OLYMPIA – The National Weather Service is warning that parts of Central and Western Washington will see moderate to high heat Sunday through Tuesday, with some regions expecting highs above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some may welcome back summer temperatures after a week of clouds and rain. But high heat can be dangerous to your health, especially for people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant people, infants, unhoused people, and people in historically marginalized communities.

The Washington Department of Health has these tips to stay safe during this brief heat spell:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids and stay in the shade. If you work or must be outside, wear a hat, loose clothing, take breaks, and be aware of your body's warnings. If you experience dizziness, nausea, headaches, or muscle cramps, you could be at risk for heat stroke. Get somewhere cool quickly.

Keep your home cool. Keep your shades and windows closed during the daytime. Open them in the evening when it’s cooler outside. Use fans to circulate air indoors.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Even with windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can rise quickly and become deadly.

Check on others. Make sure neighbors, friends, and family are safe – especially those who live alone or have health conditions.

For more advice on how to stay safe, visit our website or the National Weather Service website.

