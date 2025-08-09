St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4007025

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Skiff

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2025 9:48 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 125 Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Jason Flynn

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 8, 2025 at approximately 9:48 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report that Jason Flynn was outside of his residence yelling at a neighbor. Upon arriving on scene Flynn was located inside his apartment and it was determined he had violated a court order when he yelled at his neighbor. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/11/2025 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/a

MUG SHOT: N/A