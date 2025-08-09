St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007025
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Skiff
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2025 9:48 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 125 Meadow Ln, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Jason Flynn
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 8, 2025 at approximately 9:48 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a report that Jason Flynn was outside of his residence yelling at a neighbor. Upon arriving on scene Flynn was located inside his apartment and it was determined he had violated a court order when he yelled at his neighbor. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/11/2025 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/a
MUG SHOT: N/A
