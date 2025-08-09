DHS Releases Video Honoring Illinois Woman Katie Abraham Who Was Killed by an Illegal Alien Charged with DUI in Hit and Run

Today, Secretary Noem is in Chicago highlighting the worst of the worst arrested in the Sanctuary City

WASHINGTON—In January 2025, a 20-year-old Illinois woman, Katie Abraham and her friend Chloe Polzin, were killed in an drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol. According to the Urbana Police Department, Cucul-Bol, an illegal alien from Guatemala, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, and reckless homicide.

Additionally, the Department of Justice charged Cucul-Bol with possession of a false permanent resident card, possession of a false social security card, false use of passport, and making a false statement on a bank application.

DHS released the below video to honor Katie’s life and share her tragic story.

Watch the full video here.

The release of this video comes as Secretary Noem is in Chicago highlighting the worst of the worst criminals ICE arrested in the sanctuary.

“These two young women—college students with their entire lives ahead of them—were killed by an illegal alien who should have NEVER been in our country. This tragedy was senseless and completely preventable,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sanctuary policies and politicians like JB Pritzker who protect illegal aliens are endangering American lives. ICE will continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens and put the safety of Americans first. President Trump and Secretary Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens.”

Unfortunately, many other American families have similar stories to the Abraham family. The following names are just a handful of Americans whose lives were taken too soon at the hands of illegal aliens driving under the influence.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like these from taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

