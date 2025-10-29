ICE Continues Arresting the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Despite the Democrats’ Government Shutdown

Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers during the Democrats’ government shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens despite the Democrats’ government shutdown. ICE arrested these illegal aliens from across the country convicted of heinous crimes including lewd and lascivious act on a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping and possession with intent to distribute.

“Nothing—not even the Democrats’ government shutdown—will slow us down from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of predators ICE is taking off of America’s streets every single day. DHS will stop at nothing to make America safe again and remove these violent illegal offenders from our streets.”

Frank Rene Gacita-Borges, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba and convicted for lewd and lascivious act on a minor in Miami, Florida.

Alfonso Batalla-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, and aggravated kidnapping in Cook County, Illinois.

Carlos Eduardo Garcia-Alarcon, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Adan Martinez-Gonzalez, criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated kidnapping in Tarrant County, Texas.

Nicanor Hernandez-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding five kilograms (21.8 kilograms) of cocaine.