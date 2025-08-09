ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Including Violent Pedophiles, Car Thieves, and Burglars

WASHINGTON — On August 7, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested several criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including assault, child sex offenses, larceny, and burglary.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested rapists, thieves, and other violent offenders. These are the scumbags our law enforcement are arresting and getting out of our country every single day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on patriotic Americans to apply TODAY to join ICE and help us arrest terrorists, gang members, rapists, murderers, and child predators. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

The latest ICE arrests include:

Gorje Patricio Palaguachi-Mayansela, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of gang assault and re-entry of an aggravated felon, in Queens, NY and Tucson, AZ respectively.

Md Mobarak Hossain, a criminal illegal alien from Bangladesh, convicted for sex crimes including sexual abuse 1st degree: sexual contact with individual less than 11 years old and endangering the welfare of child, in Queens, NY.

Perla Salais-Solis, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of non-residential burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, in Alamogordo, NM.

Daniel Arevalo-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of multiple offenses including felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and breaking and entering, in Wake County, NC.

Jose Antonio Banda-Banda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with child and child fondling, in Harris County, TX.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst: join.ice.gov