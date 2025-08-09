 ICE, CBP Dismantle Drug and Financial Scheme, Arrest Criminal Illegal Aliens at Los Angeles Underground Night Club

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE and CBP are working alongside federal partners to arrest criminal illegal aliens and keep America safe

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) recent operation at an underground night club in Los Angeles, California, which resulted in the arrest of multiple illegal aliens and seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a box containing thousands of reencoded gift cards suspected to be part of an illegal financial scheme.

On July 19, ICE and CBP executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation on an underground nightclub in El Monte, California.

“In July, ICE and CBP agents worked together with the FBI and DEA to dismantle criminal drug operations in Los Angeles, California, which resulted in the arrest of multiple illegal aliens," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians in California give cover to criminals to run an underground club filled with drugs and illegal financial schemes. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS law enforcement is protecting Americans and keeping our communities safe.”

Federal agents encountered 66 individuals who were searched and questioned. Among them, eight were found to be illegal aliens including, six aliens from the People's Republic of China, one from Malaysia, and one from Mexico. All are currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested:

Qingmei Wang, an illegal alien from Asia, charged with felony possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute.

Zedong Zhang, an illegal alien from China, charged with trafficking or manufacturing controlled substances.

Bo Liu, an illegal alien from China, charged with possession of an illegal drug substance.

Shao Meng, an illegal alien from China, charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Isaias Ramirez-Rosas an illegal alien from Mexico, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, vandalism, and trespassing.