MPD Makes Arrest in Benning Road Shooting

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

 

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in verbal altercation in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, 31-year-old Brian Diggs, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition. At the time of arrest, Diggs was found to be in possession of a firearm.

 

CCN: 25119182

 

###

 

MPD Makes Arrest in Benning Road Shooting

