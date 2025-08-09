Submit Release
Significant room for further development of cooperation between Serbia, Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić emphasised today in Almaty that the Intergovernmental Serbian-Kazakh Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation is one of the key mechanisms for improving overall relations between the two countries.

