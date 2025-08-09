Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,027 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening institutional, professional ties between Serbia, Kazakhstan

Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Academician Bela Balint, emphasized today in Almaty that significant steps have been made in the past year towards strengthening institutional and professional ties between Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Strengthening institutional, professional ties between Serbia, Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more