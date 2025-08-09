Gonzaga Expands Travel Through Collette Partnership

Gonzaga University is proud to announce a new partnership with Collette Travel, one of the world’s most respected guided travel companies, to expand its educational and culturally enriching travel opportunities. This initiative, led by the Gonzaga Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) in collaboration with Gonzaga’s Alumni Relations office, reflects the University’s commitment to lifelong learning and community engagement beyond the classroom.

In 2026, Gonzaga will offer three unique travel programs:

Greece: In the Footsteps of Paul (May 2026) – A spiritually and historically rich journey through key biblical and cultural sites.

Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary (June 2026) – A tour through iconic East Coast landmarks to mark the nation’s origins.

Tuscany and Gonzaga in Florence (October 2026) – A return of the popular program combining Italian culture, cuisine, and a connection to Gonzaga’s beloved Florence campus.

“Our goal is to provide meaningful travel opportunities that allow participants to learn, reflect, and connect — whether that’s with history, culture, faith, or each other,” said Dr. Rachelle Strawther, founding director of the Center for Lifelong Learning. “These experiences are open to everyone, and are designed for curious, community-minded travelers.”

“This new partnership builds on existing Gonzaga programs that invite public participation, such as our Experience Tuscany: Farm, Market and Table program, now entering its third year,” Strawther added.

Offered in collaboration with Gonzaga-in-Florence, the Experience Tuscany program provides participants with an in-depth exploration of Tuscan culture, cuisine and history, guided by Gonzaga faculty and staff who know the region intimately. The Collette Travel partnership will expand the travel opportunities provided by Gonzaga, and reflect the university’s broader commitment to lifelong learning and global engagement. Collette Travel has more than 100 years of experience in guided travel, and the partnership will ensure that travelers benefit from expert guides, exceptional accommodations and thoughtfully curated itineraries.

“We’re honored to partner with Gonzaga University to help bring the world to its community of learners,” said Jim Edwards, VP Global Affinity Development of Collette. “Our shared values of education, exploration, and connection make this collaboration a natural fit.”

These travel opportunities are open to the public and designed for individuals who have a connection to or interest in Gonzaga University, including alumni, parents, friends, and members of the broader community. Each trip offers participants an opportunity to engage with Gonzaga through educational and cultural experiences that reflect the university’s commitment to global learning, community engagement, and lifelong education.

“Travel is a memorable way for our alumni and friends to reconnect - not only with the university and fellow Zags, but also with others who share a connection to Gonzaga’s mission,” said Kara Hertz, assistant vice president of Gonzaga’s Alumni and External Relations office. “We’re thrilled to expand these opportunities alongside the Center for Lifelong Learning and welcome a broader community into these experiences.”