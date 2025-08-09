Caribbean Tourism Organization Partners with ASM to Strengthen Regional Air Connectivity

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the implementation of its Reimagine Plan, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has contracted Airport Strategy & Marketing Ltd. (ASM), a global leader in air service development, to deliver a strategic study aimed at tackling the critical challenges affecting regional air connectivity. These challenges have far-reaching implications for tourism growth, economic development, and regional integration across the Caribbean.ASM was selected through a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process reviewed and endorsed by the CTO Airlift Committee, which was established in March 2024 to guide regional efforts on air service development and connectivity.By October 31, 2025, ASM will deliver a series of key outputs, including:A comprehensive assessment of current intra-regional air connectivity within the CaribbeanAnalysis of demand patterns and identification of route development opportunitiesStrategies to strengthen airline cooperation and partnerships to improve intra-regional travelRecommendations to enhance connectivity between Caribbean destinations and key long-haul marketsA top-line review of existing bilateral agreements and the policy environment impacting connectivityDesign of an efficient hub-and-spoke model for the regionRecommendations to enhance CTO’s advocacy capacity in the area of airlift and connectivityIn addition to the main study, ASM will also provide the CTO Secretariat and member countries with a year of ongoing data support, analytical services, and training. This extended engagement will help build institutional capacity and support evidence-based decision-making across the region.“This partnership with ASM marks a pivotal step in CTO’s mission to reimagine Caribbean tourism and deliver practical solutions that enhance our competitiveness and resilience,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “Enhanced intra- and extra-regional connectivity is key to unlocking the full potential of our region.”“At ASM, we are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization. This will be a great opportunity to help design a future for sustainable tourism growth through enhanced air connectivity. Our collaboration represents a shared commitment to unlocking the region’s full potential, driving prosperity for communities across the entire Caribbean,” stated David Stroud, Managing Director – Air Transport Consulting and Data at Aviation Week Network.This initiative underscores CTO’s commitment to being a proactive force in addressing one of the most pressing issues facing Caribbean tourism today — ensuring the region is better connected, more accessible, and prepared for long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.