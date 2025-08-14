Evenflow Launches New Website to Showcase AI-Powered Enterprise

Evenflow – a Connected Conversation Engine How Evenflow connects conversation Evenflow People Platforms Processes

Highlighting how Evenflow helps companies unify systems, forecast in real time, and scale

Our customers are tired of disconnected CRMs, ERPs, and messaging tools that were never designed to work together. What we’ve built: a unifying layer that turns enterprise chaos into clarity.” — Joe Hudicka, CEO and co-founder of Evenflow

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evenflow, the enterprise communication platform built to solve Disconnected Conversations™ , has launched a new website reflecting the company’s bold mission to transform how large organizations communicate, forecast, and operate in the era of AI.The new site offers a streamlined experience for business and technology leaders exploring how to align their communication tools, customer platforms, and operational systems. With clear pathways for sales, finance, operations, marketing, HR, and project management leaders, the website illustrates how Evenflow integrates with existing tech tools—without forcing teams to change platforms or workflows.“Our customers are tired of disconnected CRMs, ERPs, and messaging tools that were never designed to work together,” said Joe Hudicka, CEO and co-founder of Evenflow. “This new site reflects what we’ve built: a unifying layer that turns enterprise chaos into clarity—so leaders can make faster, smarter decisions.”Evenflow provides companies these tools to improve communication, leading to increased production, growth, and profits:SEAMLESS INTEGRATION – Use the tools you already know and love.Evenflow connects to Slack, Gmail, WhatsApp, Teams, Salesforce, HubSpot, and ERP systems (Oracle, SAP, Microsoft) via secure APIs—no rip-and-replace required.VOICE-FIRST UX – Talk instead of type.Capture insights, meeting notes, and forecasts using voice. Evenflow transcribes, summarizes, and routes data where it needs to go—in real time.COLLABORATION WITH CHOICE – Let them email. Let them text. Let them Slack.Unlike rigid platforms, Evenflow adapts to each team’s communication style. Choose the method. Evenflow keeps everyone aligned.CRM & TOOL INTEGRATION – No more manual updates.Evenflow sits on top of current systems, ensuring CRMs, ERPs, and collaboration tools speak to each other—and finally work for the teams.AI WITH PERMISSION-BASED DATA Sharing – Privacy and compliance come standard.Teams control what’s shared, when, and with whom. Evenflow uses ethical AI and permissioned data layers to ensure secure, human-first experiences.FORECAST ACCURACY + COMMUNICATION UNIFICATION – What’s the cost of bad data?Evenflow captures real-time updates at the source—no more chasing reps or backfilling CRMs. The result? Sharper forecasts, faster decisions, and teams that finally move as one.Built with growth-stage and enterprise customers in mind, the new site also underscores Evenflow’s core belief: enterprise tools don’t need to be replaced—they just need to work together.Explore the site and see how Evenflow is helping enterprises unlock intelligence through better communication. Use Evenflow Diagnostic, a 5-minute tool that identifies blockers in enterprise communication and data flow. Learn more at evenflow.worldABOUT EVENFLOWEvenflow is an enterprise communication platform built to eliminate Disconnected Conversations™. It is the first Connected Conversation Engine that powers intelligent, human-first collaboration across tech silos. By unifying CRMs, ERPs, and messaging systems through a single API-connected layer, Evenflow enables real-time collaboration without disrupting existing workflows. From sales and finance to operations and HR, the platform transforms fragmented systems into integrated intelligence—supporting better forecasting, faster decision-making, and AI readiness.Evenflow was founded in response to the communication breakdowns of 2020. During the global supply chain crisis, founder Joe Hudicka recognized that the true obstacle wasn’t supply—it was the lack of system-wide coordination. Evenflow was created to solve that problem, helping organizations connect their tools and empower their people to work smarter, together. Not Bigger Tech. Better Tech.###

