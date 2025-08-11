Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Secures $1.7 Million Verdict in Los Angeles Trip-and-Fall Lawsuit

Karns & Karns attorney Tim Mitchell, who successfully held a city accountable and secured a $1.7 million jury verdict for a client injured by a neglected public sidewalk Founders Mike and Bill Karns lead a firm dedicated to fighting for public safety, recently securing a $1.7M verdict for an injured client in Los Angeles County

Karns & Karns secures a $1.7 million jury verdict in a Los Angeles trip-and-fall case, proving municipal negligence for a dangerous public sidewalk.

This verdict is more than just a financial recovery; it is a recognition of his pain and suffering and a step towards rebuilding his life.” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a leading law firm specializing in personal injury cases across California, Nevada, and Texas, today announced a significant jury verdict of $1.7 million in Los Angeles County . The verdict was secured against a City for its failure to maintain a public sidewalk, which led to a severe trip-and-fall accident . The firm's relentless advocacy, spearheaded by attorney Tim Mitchell, brought justice to a deserving client.Key Case Highlights:• Jury Verdict: $1.7 million awarded to the plaintiff in a unanimous jury decision.• Case Jurisdiction: Los Angeles County, Case Number 21stcv37401• Case Type: Trip-and-fall (premises liability) lawsuit against a municipality.• Defendant: The City, held accountable for neglecting public infrastructure.• Plaintiff: A talented cinematographer and musician who suffered career-ending injuries.• Legal Strategy: The Karns and Karns legal team demonstrated the City's failure to conduct proper inspections and its lack of action despite a long-standing, hazardous sidewalk condition.Case Details and Legal StrategyThe lawsuit centered on a deeply deteriorated and poorly patched sidewalk that had been in a state of disrepair for years. Despite the City’s claim of being unaware of the defect, attorney Tim Mitchell successfully argued that their lack of inspection protocols and failure to proactively address known hazards constituted negligence."This verdict is a powerful reminder that municipalities have a fundamental responsibility to ensure the safety of public spaces," said Mike Karns. "Our firm is dedicated to holding negligent parties accountable, regardless of their size or resources. We are incredibly proud of Tim Mitchell's work and his tireless fight for our client."The plaintiff, who was a respected cinematographer and musician, sustained injuries to his shoulder and knee as a result of the fall.A Commitment to Justice for the InjuredThis case highlights the dedication of Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys to fighting for individuals against well-funded and well-defended opponents. The firm’s meticulous preparation, including thorough research and compelling courtroom arguments, proved instrumental in achieving a unanimous jury decision despite the City's well-funded defense."Our client's life was drastically changed by this preventable accident," said Bill Karns. "This verdict is more than just a financial recovery; it is a recognition of his pain and suffering and a step towards rebuilding his life. It sends a clear message that public safety should be a top priority, not an afterthought."The Karns and Karns team, with its over 2,500 five-star reviews and a staff of seasoned attorneys, continues to provide compassionate and aggressive representation for victims of negligence throughout California, Nevada, and Texas.About Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a highly respected and results-driven personal injury law firm with offices serving clients throughout California, Nevada, and Texas. Founded by Mike and Bill Karns, the firm's owners are active trial attorneys who bring their extensive courtroom experience directly to their clients. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate, effective, and aggressive legal representation, fighting tirelessly to protect their clients' rights and help them rebuild their lives after an accident.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Phone: 1-800-484-3946 (1-800-4THEWIN)

