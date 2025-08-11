Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Secures $1.7 Million Verdict in Los Angeles Trip-and-Fall Lawsuit
Karns & Karns attorney Tim Mitchell, who successfully held a city accountable and secured a $1.7 million jury verdict for a client injured by a neglected public sidewalk
Karns & Karns secures a $1.7 million jury verdict in a Los Angeles trip-and-fall case, proving municipal negligence for a dangerous public sidewalk.
Key Case Highlights:
• Jury Verdict: $1.7 million awarded to the plaintiff in a unanimous jury decision.
• Case Jurisdiction: Los Angeles County, Case Number 21stcv37401
• Case Type: Trip-and-fall (premises liability) lawsuit against a municipality.
• Defendant: The City, held accountable for neglecting public infrastructure.
• Plaintiff: A talented cinematographer and musician who suffered career-ending injuries.
• Legal Strategy: The Karns and Karns legal team demonstrated the City's failure to conduct proper inspections and its lack of action despite a long-standing, hazardous sidewalk condition.
Case Details and Legal Strategy
The lawsuit centered on a deeply deteriorated and poorly patched sidewalk that had been in a state of disrepair for years. Despite the City’s claim of being unaware of the defect, attorney Tim Mitchell successfully argued that their lack of inspection protocols and failure to proactively address known hazards constituted negligence.
"This verdict is a powerful reminder that municipalities have a fundamental responsibility to ensure the safety of public spaces," said Mike Karns. "Our firm is dedicated to holding negligent parties accountable, regardless of their size or resources. We are incredibly proud of Tim Mitchell's work and his tireless fight for our client."
The plaintiff, who was a respected cinematographer and musician, sustained injuries to his shoulder and knee as a result of the fall.
A Commitment to Justice for the Injured
This case highlights the dedication of Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys to fighting for individuals against well-funded and well-defended opponents. The firm’s meticulous preparation, including thorough research and compelling courtroom arguments, proved instrumental in achieving a unanimous jury decision despite the City's well-funded defense.
"Our client's life was drastically changed by this preventable accident," said Bill Karns. "This verdict is more than just a financial recovery; it is a recognition of his pain and suffering and a step towards rebuilding his life. It sends a clear message that public safety should be a top priority, not an afterthought."
The Karns and Karns team, with its over 2,500 five-star reviews and a staff of seasoned attorneys, continues to provide compassionate and aggressive representation for victims of negligence throughout California, Nevada, and Texas.
About Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys
Karns and Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is a highly respected and results-driven personal injury law firm with offices serving clients throughout California, Nevada, and Texas. Founded by Mike and Bill Karns, the firm's owners are active trial attorneys who bring their extensive courtroom experience directly to their clients. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate, effective, and aggressive legal representation, fighting tirelessly to protect their clients' rights and help them rebuild their lives after an accident.
