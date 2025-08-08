Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 8

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 8, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 8, there are 86 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 15 are not contained, 48 are ongoing assessments, and 17 are listed as protecting values.

12 communities are currently under an evacuation order: Clearwater River Dene Nation; Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval; Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay; and Île-à-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Evacuees From La Loche to be Repatriated Today

Council for the Northern Village of La Loche has terminated the Declaration of Local Emergency, effective at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 8.

This directive will allow evacuees to return to the community. Buses are scheduled to transport evacuees back to La Loche on Friday evening.

