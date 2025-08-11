Restb.ai and True Footage cut hours from the appraisal process with AI-powered accuracy

Partnership debuts at Valuation Expo, as GSEs push for more accurate and objective property condition insights

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Footage, a technology-driven appraisal and valuation company transforming home valuation nationwide, and Restb.ai, the real estate industry’s leader in AI and computer vision technology, today announced a new collaboration to substantially cut hours from the appraisal process.

By leveraging Restb.ai’s AI-powered Condition & Quality (C&Q) scoring, True Footage is helping appraisers produce faster, more objective, and fully documented valuations at a time when the Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) are pushing for appraisal modernization.

“True Footage is empowering appraisers with the best technology available to redefine how appraisers perform appraisals,” said John Liss, CEO at True Footage. “By leveraging Restb.ai’s AI leadership, we’re at the forefront of innovation, giving appraisers a tech-enabled workflow that improves accuracy, transparency, and efficiency and creates more documented and compliant appraisals.”

True Footage, with operations across 29 states including most major markets, offers valuation tools such as TrueTracts, a platform that enhances appraisers’ judgment by surfacing data-driven insights from thousands of real-time calculations. It helps them move faster without sacrificing control and unlocks a level of analytical depth that isn’t possible through manual processes alone.

By integrating Restb.ai’s C&Q scoring, True Footage appraisers can not only sort and select comparables more efficiently, but also leverage large-scale property condition and quality data to derive more credible adjustments. This reduces reliance on subjective judgments and removes key unknowns from the adjustment process.

By automating and standardizing C&Q ratings across thousands of properties, this integration will help generate more accurate and defensible adjustments, not only for quality and condition, but across the full feature set.

“Appraisers want to focus on analysis, not tedious manual review,” said Tony Pistilli, President, Valuation at Restb.ai. “Partnering with True Footage delivers real-time savings to appraisers, but also reduces subjectivity, while delivering valuations that align with the industry’s modernization push.”

The partnership delivers significant benefits for appraisers, valuation firms, and lending professionals, including:

● Faster, more efficient appraisals: AI-powered C&Q scoring lets appraisers identify similar-condition comparables without manually reviewing dozens of listing photos.

● More documented and accurate adjustments: Objective, image-based assessments of property condition and quality reduce subjectivity, resulting in more defensible reports.

● Support for GSE UAD modernization: Meets new requirements (UAD 3.6) to separately assess the interior and exterior condition and quality of properties, helping appraisers stay compliant.

The TrueTracts platform will be demonstrated at ValExpo in Las Vegas, August 11–13, as part of True Footage and Restb.ai’s joint commitment to empower appraisers with better tools and support the industry’s modernization efforts.

For more information about the partnership or to request access, visit Restb.ai or True Footage.

About True Footage

True Footage is a modern residential appraisal company transforming home valuation nationwide. Since launching in 2021, it has become a leader in appraisal modernization – empowering appraisers and streamlining the process through innovative tools and data-driven solutions.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

