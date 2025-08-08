Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.6 Million In Career Training Grants For South Texas Schools

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced seven Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $1,692,417 have been awarded to seven schools in South Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 482 students for high-demand occupations as nurses, electricians, mechanics, and more.

“Texas continues to support career and technical training programs to ensure young Texans have the tools necessary to be competitive in high-demand industries,” said Governor Abbott. “The over $1.6 million in job training grants will help prepare students in South Texas to go directly from graduation into good-paying careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their efforts to train Texans for the bigger job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in Texas.”

“Today’s JET grants will help more than 480 young Texans build the confidence, skillset, and experience for critically in-demand careers," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is investing in a dynamic workforce system that will continue to energize our growing economy by making businesses more competitive.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Del Mar College’s Oso Creek campus.

The seven JET grants include:

Banquete­ Independent School District (ISD) : a $350,000 grant to train 35 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $350,000 grant to train 35 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. Calhoun County ISD : a $79,277 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses in partnership with Victoria College.

: a $79,277 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses in partnership with Victoria College. Corpus Christi ISD : a $57,312 grant to train 30 students as electricians in partnership Del Mar College.

: a $57,312 grant to train 30 students as electricians in partnership Del Mar College. Del Mar College : a $313,833 grant to train 85 students as automotive service technicians.

: a $313,833 grant to train 85 students as automotive service technicians. George West ISD : a $314,945 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $314,945 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. San Diego ISD : a $350,000 grant to train 87 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

: a $350,000 grant to train 87 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. Victoria College: a $227,050 grant to train 75 students as chemical plant and systems operators.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.