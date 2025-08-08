Berlin Barracks / Burglary / Request For Information
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A3005485
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/8/25 at 0541 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2. Marshfield
VIOLATION: Burglary - Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Jane Doe
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Alex Caron
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/8/25 at 0541 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Alex Caron (27) of Marshfield. Caron advised someone was attempting to break into her residence while she slept. The individual fled the scene shortly before Troopers arrived. Troopers checked the area and located the female matching the description given by Caron. The female was subsequently taken into custody for Burglary into an occupied dwelling. The female was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later brought to the Washington County Superior Court. The female was subsequently held on $5,000 bail.
The female refused to identify herself to law enforcement or the Washington County Court. The Vermont State Police asks for assistance from the public in identifying the female. If anyone recognizes "Jane Doe" we ask you to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin 802-229-9191 or the tip line.
https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 at 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
