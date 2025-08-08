Berlin Barracks / Burglary / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005485

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/8/25 at 0541 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2. Marshfield

VIOLATION: Burglary - Occupied Dwelling

ACCUSED: Jane Doe

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Alex Caron

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/8/25 at 0541 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Alex Caron (27) of Marshfield. Caron advised someone was attempting to break into her residence while she slept. The individual fled the scene shortly before Troopers arrived. Troopers checked the area and located the female matching the description given by Caron. The female was subsequently taken into custody for Burglary into an occupied dwelling. The female was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later brought to the Washington County Superior Court. The female was subsequently held on $5,000 bail.

The female refused to identify herself to law enforcement or the Washington County Court. The Vermont State Police asks for assistance from the public in identifying the female. If anyone recognizes "Jane Doe" we ask you to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin 802-229-9191 or the tip line.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 at 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.