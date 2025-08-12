SOUL HOUSING EXPANDS COMMUNITY EVENT PROGRAMMING FOR CALIFORNIANS EXITING HOMELESSNESS

Soul Housing Company Logo Soul Housing Community Engagement Events

Recuperative care organization's new offerings strengthen community engagement and build visibility for participant-centered care

Our participants asked for more ways to connect and learn, and we heard them. We want to create meaningful moments that reflect the dignity and agency Soul Housing strives to protect every day.” — Casey Reinholtz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recuperative care organization Soul Housing has launched a new initiative to broaden community event programming across its network of 16 California facilities, which provide short-term, medically supported housing for people transitioning from homelessness or hospitalization. Recognizing the role that social connection plays in recovery, Soul Housing's new programming includes educational and self-improvement classes, fitness and wellness sessions, as well as game nights and trivia nights.“These events give us the chance to listen and to strengthen the daily rhythm of care, but also to celebrate recovery in real time,” said Casey Reinholtz, CEO. “Our participants asked for more ways to connect and learn, and we heard them. We want to create meaningful moments that reflect the dignity and agency Soul Housing strives to protect every day.”To lead this work, Soul Housing has hired Veronica L. Lemos as its new Community Event Manager. Lemos brings experience in creating and coordinating group-driven programming across multiple sites and cities throughout Southern California. She will focus on implementing opportunities that prioritize participant experiences and cultivate relationships with surrounding communities.The goal is to build on Soul Housing’s stable, recovery-driven environments that prioritize trust and connection, Lemos said.“Planning events for participants of Soul Housing is about creating spaces where people feel seen, valued, and connected,” she said. “Every gathering is a chance to honor resilience and build moments of joy together.”In addition to these initiatives, Soul Housing already supports participants with mental health and wraparound services, as well as on-site clinical services such as wound care, medication management, and daily vitals, along with transportation to appointments.Furthermore, participants benefit from barbers and stylists on staff, financial coaching, legal aid referrals, job placement, and life coaching--even letters of recommendation. The organization also facilitates birthday and holiday celebrations, a computer literacy program with 20+ terminals, and secure storage solutions.These services complement the growing schedule by reinforcing the structure and support needed for recovery to take root in daily life.“The goal is not to fill a calendar,” explained Reinholtz, “but to create opportunities for people to feel connected during their stay with us.”About Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing operates 16 facilities across California with approximately 1,500 active beds. The organization provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals transitioning from hospitalization or unsheltered conditions. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-focused environments emphasize structure, safety, and human dignity by meeting people where they are, while helping them move forward.

