RealReports Hits 40 Partnerships in 2025 with Doorify MLS Alliance

RealReports lands 40th Partnership of 2025 with Doorify MLS Matt Fowler (CEO, Doorify MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

AI property intelligence meets Doorify’s progressive MLS operating system, giving 14,000+ agents an unmatched competitive edge

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the premier AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced a new partnership with Doorify MLS, extending its comprehensive property data and AI arsenal to around 14,000 brokers and agents across five REALTOR® associations in and beyond North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

This marks a major milestone for RealReports–the company’s 40th new partnership of 2025, further cementing its unprecedented growth rate of more than one new MLS or brokerage partnership per week, a pace virtually unheard of in the traditional real estate sector.

Doorify MLS, known for its data-driven approach and forward-thinking technology stack, including its innovative front-end-of-choice system, shares RealReports’ vision for empowering real estate professionals with tools that deliver measurable value. The combination pairs Doorify’s agile, progressive decision-making with RealReports’ unrivaled property data corpus and next-generation AI, making this a standout collaboration in the MLS ecosystem.

“At Doorify, we’re committed to fast-tracking our Subscriber’s access to new technology,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS. “RealReports is the perfect complement to our vision, delivering unmatched property insights, contextual AI, and seamless integration into an agent’s workflow. By combining our platform with RealReports’ depth of data and cutting-edge AI capabilities, we’re investing in knowledge. No one is likely to know more about a parcel in the Triangle than a Doorify Subscriber with the help of RealReports. Doorify Subscribers are expected to be the undisputed experts. RealReports is an investment in making our data more accurate and our Subscribers more informed. ”

RealReports distinguishes itself from traditional property report tools by merging the industry’s most comprehensive property dataset, spanning tax history, permits, zoning, climate risk, liens, and more, with a suite of AI-driven features designed to fit naturally into the way agents work without the friction of jumping between numerous data platforms and products. At the core is Aiden, RealReports’ advanced AI property advisor, which instantly answers complex property questions, conducts research, summarizes and analyzes dense documents like seller’s disclosures or HOA bylaws, and even interprets property photos for key insights. This capability doesn’t just inform, it accelerates decision-making, drives client confidence, and helps agents win more business.

“Doorify MLS is exactly the type of forward-thinking partner we love working with,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “Their willingness to embrace innovative tools aligns perfectly with our mission to arm agents with everything they need to thrive in today’s competitive market. This partnership is about more than adding data, it’s about transforming data into a tangible edge for every subscriber.”

Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports, added, “In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. Our platform ensures that Doorify MLS members have the deepest, most actionable insights possible, all in one place. The synergy between Doorify’s nimble, progressive MLS model and our AI-powered ecosystem is a blueprint for the future of the industry.”

With this new alliance, Doorify MLS subscribers will gain immediate access to the full RealReports platform, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to delivering tools that don’t just keep up with the market — they set the pace.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 65+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About Doorify MLS

Doorify MLS is the operating system for around 14,000 Real Estate Brokers, , Appraisers, Home Inspectors, and Property Managers in five REALTOR® Associations in a 16-County Area around Research Triangle North Carolina. Doorify’s mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that’s increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, Doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit doorifymls.com.

